‘Chicago Fire’ Ups Jake Lockett To Series Regular For Season 13

NBC’s Chicago Fire has upped Jake Lockett to series regular for Season 13, Deadline has confirmed.

Lockett joined the firefighter drama in the recurring role of Firefighter Sam Carver in Season 11. As of last season, things have been getting hot and steamy between Carver and paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

When the new season kicks off on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., the show will also count on the additions of Dermot Mulroney and KaDee Strickland. Mulroney joined the popular firefighter drama as Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) successor Chief Dom Pascal following Walker’s exit as a series regular in the Season 12 finale. As Deadline exclusively revealed today, Private Practice alum Strickland will play Pascal’s estranged wife. We also confirmed Jocelyn Hudon, who plays Paramedic Lyla Novak, has also been upped to series regular in June.

Chicago Fire follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescuers and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in the Windy City. She show also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte and Joe Miñoso.

Executive producers are Dick Wolf, Andrea Newman, Matt Whitney, Reza Tabrizi and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

