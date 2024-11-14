Chicago Med Brings Back Dr. Sarah Reese for Fall Finale — Watch Promo

Someone must have seen our list of #OneChicago characters who need to return!

As revealed in a promo for next Wednesday’s Chicago Med, Rachel DiPillo will reprise her role as Dr. Charles’ former psych resident Dr. Sarah Reese in the fall finale (airing Nov. 20 at 8/7c).

DiPillo last appeared on the NBC drama six years ago in the Season 4 premiere, when Dr. Reese chose to continue her psych residency elsewhere after the discovery that her father was a serial killer and that Dr. Charles almost let him die.

“She had such a close relationship to Charles, and she feels betrayed by him and just can’t stay,” former showrunner Diane Frolov explained to TVLine at the time.

And it seems that there may still be some bad blood between Dr. Reese and Dr. Charles, who is stunned to see his former protégé back at Gaffney in the above promo. Once his gets over his shock, “Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient,” per the official episode synopsis.

Elsewhere in the hour, “Goodwin’s troubles persist,” while “Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college.”

Med fans, are you excited to see Dr. Reese return? Are you hoping she forgives Charles? Hit the comments!

