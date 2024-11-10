Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati Shares Her This Is Us-Like #Burzek Wedding Hopes

There’s a wedding on the horizon for Chicago P.D.’s Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, but just how the NBC cop drama will pull it off remains to be seen.

Given the serious nature of the show, which often deals with dark and gritty cases, star Marina Squerciati isn’t even sure how her hopes for the nuptials will fit into series.

“I don’t know, because I feel like it’s, like, flowers and frills and beach, and that’s, like, just everything Chicago P.D. is not,” the actress tells TVLine. “I think everyone’s unsure how we’re going to accomplish this thing that the fans have waited for for 12 years and still respect the tone of the show. Because what I’m thinking is very much like This Is Us. Like, it’s not respectful of the tone.”

One possible solution: “Maybe we get married on [Chicago] Fire and then solve a crime on P.D.,” Squerciati suggests. (Well, we are overdue for a crossover event.)

Much like how the show’s writers are trying to figure out how to give “Burzek” the wedding they deserve, showrunner Gwen Sigan believes the characters, too, have been planning for their big day, even if they haven’t mentioned it in a while.

“In my mind, in the Ruzek household, they’ve been talking about it,” Sigan says. “They’ve been trying to figure out what they want and how they want this to go and what the day should look like. We get a couple little conversations here and there coming up about the planning and what they’re thinking about.”

Plus, their daughter Makayla has “a lot of opinions about what she would like for that day and wanting to be involved,” Sigan adds. (And we know that LaRoyce Hawkins also wants Atwater to be involved by officiating the ceremony.)

So you can rest assured that Burgess and Ruzek’s long-awaited wedding is “in the works,” Sigan confirms.

P.D. fans, what kind of wedding would you like to see for the couple? Hit the comments!

