Chicago Residents Wait to Cast Early Ballots

Storyful

Chicago residents lined up to vote early on Friday morning, November 1, four days ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Footage taken by writer Alan Goldsher shows voters waiting to cast their ballots at the Chicago Public Library Merlo Branch on Belmont Avenue on Friday morning.

Chicago voters could vote early every day until Election Day, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Credit: Alan Goldsher via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ok.

