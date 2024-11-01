Chicago Residents Wait to Cast Early Ballots

Chicago residents lined up to vote early on Friday morning, November 1, four days ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Footage taken by writer Alan Goldsher shows voters waiting to cast their ballots at the Chicago Public Library Merlo Branch on Belmont Avenue on Friday morning.

Chicago voters could vote early every day until Election Day, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Credit: Alan Goldsher via Storyful

Video Transcript

It's the Friday before election day.

And here in Chicago, in our area, there's basically one place to vote and there's that one place over there, this library and here we are with the line, I love this going all the way down.

It's probably like two or three blocks.

Look at this.

This is fantastic.

Get out and vote.

People get on, go.

