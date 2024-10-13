Chicano culture carried on in new Barrio Logan exhibit
Pieces by Ricardo Favela bring a new take on the Chicano movement to the walls of Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center.
Pieces by Ricardo Favela bring a new take on the Chicano movement to the walls of Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center.
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out to dinner with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho.
A British TV host has shared insights from inside Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties, saying that she saw a lot of drug-taking from models who ended up either becoming addicts or meeting an untimely death.Precious Muir moved to New York City in 2005 when she was in her early twenties, and was told she had to “network” with big-name celebrities if she was going to make a name for herself.Muir said she was then approached to attend a party hosted by Combs in 2007 with a driver shuttling her fro
Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller look so happy in a rare public appearance together as they are pictured in Brentwood. Ben Affleck's ex has been dating the tech CEO since 2018
'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' star Montana Jordan shares one child with his girlfriend Jenna Weeks
James Austin Johnson's Trump broke out one of his "signature weaves" in the parody of the game show.
"The pictures on the red carpet were so different from any pictures I'd ever had taken on a red carpet," the actress tells PEOPLE
The couple headed to the afterparty held at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City on Oct. 12
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
Stop what you're doing and look at these signs.
The Fleetwood Mac musician performed "Edge of Seventeen" and "The Lighthouse" in her first appearance on the show in more than 40 years
Garner's family owns Locust Grove, a plot of land in Oklahoma that her grandparents purchased in 1936
The 'Baywatch' star tells PEOPLE why she kept her beloved red swimsuits — and why she continues to wear them for special occasions
Dua Lipa went full club rat—or should we say, club Kitty?
“I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend,” said the actress, who briefly dated the hip-hop star in 2022
The Beckham matriarch attended the launch party of her son Brooklyn's hot sauce, Cloud 23, in LA - read more
"Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman," Reynolds wrote of his longtime friend
Taylor Swift’s police escort during her Wembley Stadium concerts in London this summer was approved after pressure from the UK government’s top lawyer, The Times of London reports. Following a furore over government figures receiving free tickets to see Swift perform on her record-breaking Eras tour, the newspaper reports that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and …
Fans couldn't help but notice how tall Stormi and her little brother Aire are getting
The Stranger Things star shared a new look from her clothing label, Florence By Mills Fashion - see photos