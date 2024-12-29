The chicest hotels in Jaipur, India for every budget

Jaipur, the intoxicating capital of India’s Rajasthan, is a city that sizzles with old-world charm. Home to countless forts and opulent palaces, the city’s ancient history continues to inspire its ever-evolving hotel scene, with flamboyant five-star pads offering every frill imaginable, and crumbling havelis converted into chic boutique hideaways.

These are the very best hotels the Pink City has to offer.

The Oberoi Rajvilas

(Oberoi)

Bed down away from the bustle at The Oberoi Rajvilas, which sits just outside the walls of Jaipur’s Old Town, and feels more tropical resort than slick city hotel. Built like an ancient fort, terracotta-toned ramparts and tranquil villas are nestled among dense foliage, and laid out around a centuries-old Shiva temple. Sumptuous suites feature sweeping four-posters and rattan furnishings - and for adventurous types, there are luxury tents for glamping, each perched among private gardens. After days spent exploring the city, sink into restorative therapies at the spa, and feast on traditional Rajasthani fare at the hotel’s two candlelit restaurants.

Book it: Rooms from £750. oberoihotels.com

Read our full review of The Oberoi Rajvilas here

Anopura

(Rebecca Conway)

Hugging a patch of protected land just an hour’s drive outside the city, Anopura is a whisper-quiet retreat nestled in the foothills of the Aravalli Mountains. Expect total seclusion at this wilderness escape, bedding down in a clutch of thatched villas framed by fragrant frangipani blossom. Guests are encouraged to take part in immersive experiences that give a nod to the land’s heritage: rub shoulders with the locals at block-painting classes and join the hotel’s resident rangers on leopard-spotting safaris. There’s a duo of glistening pools to strew yourself by during sun-soaked afternoons, and a formal restaurant is eschewed in favour of candlelit dinners in the bush.

Book it: Rooms from £170. anopura.com

Raffles Jaipur

(Raffles)

Tucked away in a peaceful complex skirting the old town, Raffles Jaipur is one of the city’s shiniest new additions. Show stopping suites echo the majesty of the Mughal empire, and are decked out in a palette of pastels that Wes Anderson would approve of, showcasing the very best of Indian craftsmanship: intricate inlaid marble tiles, bathrooms glittering with gold mosaics, and clawfoot bathtubs. Sundowners with sweeping views of the skyline can be slurped by the rooftop pool before slipping downstairs, where there are multiple spots to wine and dine. There’s also a subterranean spa kitted out with saffron-scented marble hammam, and hot and cold mineral pools.

Book it: Rooms from £415. raffles.com

Villa Palladio

(Atul Pratap Chauhan)

Straddling the outskirts of the city, in a pocket-sized patch of pasture that’s occasionally roamed by leopards, sits Villa Palladio, a nine-bedroom hideaway set against the Aravalli hills. This historic haveli has been carefully transformed into a charming hideaway by Swiss-Italian owner Barbara Miolini and her Danish collaborator, Marie-Anne Oudejans. Dizzying zig-zags, strokes of rich reds, and ubiquitous stripes are the norm in all of the rooms, along with canopied four-posters and hand-painted ceilings. Afternoons are spent spread-eagled by the languid pool, framed by manicured gardens and checkered marble courtyards.

Book it: Rooms from £288. villa-palladio-jaipur.com

The Johri

(Bharat Aggarwal)

Set amid the chaos of the city’s bazaars, this boutique hideaway is cloistered right in the heart of the fray. Created by the same custodians of Jaipur’s most famous jewel emporium, the Gem Palace, you can expect an intimate sanctuary that sparkles with joie de vivre. A handful of pastel-hued bedrooms are each named after precious stones, and have been kitted out with choice furnishings: custom furniture hand-crafted by Indian artisans, and vintage trinkets hunted down at the local markets. The hotel bar, clad in hand-painted murals, is a favourite watering hole among the city’s creative crowd.

Book it: Rooms from £306. thejohrijaipur.com

Royal Heritage Haveli

(Royal Heritage Haveli)

Formerly an 18th-century hunting lodge, this family-run Rajasthani retreat oozes retro glamour. Each of the 23 suites have been carefully appointed with silky fabrics, intricate archways, and hand-painted frescoes that mirror those you’ll spy within Jaipur’s famous City Palace. Wake up to traditional Indian breakfasts — nibbled on the terrace, in the shade of a 200 year old kigelia tree— before games of croquet on the lawn and dips in the outdoor pool.

Book it: Rooms from £183. royalheritagehaveli.com

Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur

(Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur)

Somewhat of a Pink City icon, this legendary retreat guarantees a sleepover fit for royalty. As the former abode of the city’s Maharaja, this pink-toned palace holds plenty of vintage charm within its storied walls. Bedrooms have been outfitted with locally-inspired prints (expect hand-blocked stripes and patterns galore), and macaron-like shades of pastel. Razor-sharp service stands to attention across the sprawling estate, with a small army of butlers pandering to your every whim and fancy.

Book it: Rooms from £412. raashotels.com

Amanbagh

(AMAN)

Set against the sweeping backdrop of the Aravalli hills, Amanbagh is a hushed oasis set far from the madding crowd. Built like a palace, sunlit colonnades span out to a network of domed pavilions and shaded cupolas, all awash in rose-tinted strokes, and centred around vast pools of water. The usual Aman hallmarks are all here: wide, open-plan spaces, and stripped-back interiors are expected in all of the bedrooms, but a few Indian flourishes make themselves known through shimmering marble surfaces and Indo-Islamic arches. Leisurely days begin with sunrise yoga and restorative therapies at the spa before you flop by the palm-fringed pool.

Book it: Rooms from £650. aman.com