The Chicest Party Shoes to Wear on New Year’s Eve for Under $150

Rachel Hahn
1 / 15

The Chicest Party Shoes to Wear on New Year’s Eve for Under $150

Affordable shoe options for New Year’s Eve (all under $150).

New Year’s Eve is as much about reflecting on your past and manifesting your future as it is about finding that perfect party outfit. Though the dress is almost always the main event, a killer pair of going-out shoes is the icing on the cake.

Whichever pair of heels you choose should have a practical touch (just how many parties did you say that you would attend?), that way you’ll have no trouble spreading festive cheer on the dance floor. And given that all the pairs in our selection fall in an affordable range—$150 or less!—you’ll have enough left in the bank for the cab ride home. Whether it be a cherry red Jeffrey Campbell mule or a zebra-print slingback from Aldo, you’re bound to put your best foot forward when the clock strikes midnight.

Photographed by Corey Tenold, Photo: Getty Images
Charles & Keith glitter-fringe ankle-strap heeled sandals, $49, charleskeith.com
Photo: Courtesy of charleskeith.com
L.K. Bennett Eline navy velvet glitter sandals, $149, lkbennett.com
Photo: Courtesy of lkbennett.com
Jeffrey Campbell Mural Lo heels, $125, revolve.com
Photo: Courtesy of revolve.com
Topshop Rain fringe strappy sandals, $100, topshop.com
Photo: Courtesy of topshop.com
Boohoo diamanté wrap two-part heels, $38, boohoo.com
Photo: Courtesy of boohoo.com
Aldo Haughton shoes, $45, aldo.com
Photo: Courtesy of aldo.com
Pleaser four-inch classic marabou slippers, $38, yandy.com
Nina Davia shoes in black satin, $89, ninashoes.com
Photo: Courtesy of ninashoes.com
Schutz pointed-toe stiletto heels, $126, farfetch.com
Photo: Courtesy of farfetch.com
Raye Evan heels, $138, revolve.com
Photo: Courtesy of revolve.com
Nine West Frindor strappy sandals, $60, ninewest.com
Photo: Courtesy of ninewest.com
Steve Madden Erin genuine calf-hair sandals, $90, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Sam Edelman Yal sandals, $140, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
See the videos.