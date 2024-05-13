Chickasha mourns family killed in triple homicide as search continues for person of interest
Chickasha mourns family killed in triple homicide as search continues for person of interest
Chickasha mourns family killed in triple homicide as search continues for person of interest
Khadafi Keenan Fagan-Pierre had just opened the door of a black BMW on the driveway of his home when he saw a Gatineau police cruiser make a U-turn.It was Sunday morning, April 14. Two officers stepped out. One questioned him: "Is this your car?"He said no. It was his father's car, after all. The father, who lives across the river in Ottawa, regularly lends his 2010 BMW E60 535 to his 31-year-old son."Well, whose car is it?" an officer asked next. Fagan-Pierre, who is Black and lives primarily w
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Netherlands’ contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before the grand finale will likely be charged for making illegal threats, Swedish police said Monday. Joost Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday and the organizer, the European Broadcasting Union said that police were investigating a complaint by "a female member of the production crew” at the competition in the Swedish city of M
The 16-year-old was vacationing with her family on the Greek island of Crete, per reports
Sherry Lee Heffernan, 57, shot and stabbed her father and his girlfriend in their N.J. beachfront home
WARNING: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers. It also contains an illustrated image of a deceased child. In an effort to find out who she was and how she died, police have released an image that might help identify a child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., southeast of Hamilton, two years ago.On May 17, 2022 Ontario Provincial Police began investigating after the remains of a girl were found in the Grand River by two people out f
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies six sex offences involving two teenage boys.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content of domestic violence and murder.After Ross McInnes beat and strangled his girlfriend, he wrote a suicide note, blaming the 25-year-old mother of toddler twins for her own death and wrote: "I would do it again.""What I have done is wrong but good I took someone truly evil with me," wrote McInnes.On Monday, set to be the first day of a three-week first-degree murder jury trial, McInnes pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Kirsten Lea Gardner,
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino in north Toronto, police say.The 27-year-old Vaughan man was arrested and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said in a news release.Officers were initially called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.They found Roxburgh-Carpino with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead
The little boy’s mom was arrested, New Mexico police said.
"The company covered the whole thing up and blamed me. I quit before hitting my year mark."
Jasmine finally came clean to her husband about starting a family, and "Big" Ed saw Liz in person for the first time since abruptly canceling their wedding
The actress shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3½, with husband Justin Timberlake
She stole from mail she was meant to deliver on her route in New York, feds say.
“Please don’t shoot,” Notan Eva Costa, a 48-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant living in Queens, begged the two New York City police officers who entered her home after her teenage son called 911.
Kailie A. Brackett denied killing Kim Neptune in April 2022 in a statement during her sentencing, and said the late woman's killer or killers could still be at large
"She told me that she would stop calling me a househusband if I was going to 'get that upset about it,' but that it wasn't an untrue term and I needed to stop being insecure."
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Families whose loved ones are buried at Ajax cemetery Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens are angry after items they placed on their grave sites were removed.The graveyard's management said it was part of a long-planned cleanup of the cemetery grounds, but families say it was disrespectful — and sentimental objects were lost.While visiting her son Ayden Hendricks last month, Schevaune Parchment said she was shocked to see many items she placed at his grave were removed. The mother says decorating her ni