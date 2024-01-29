Chicken restaurant chain Wingstop eyes 15 new UK sites

Chicken chain Wingstop is aiming to open 15 new restaurants this year, with the creation of up to 750 jobs.

The UK franchise of the US hospitality brand said the ambitious growth plan would represent its biggest year of expansion since launching in the country in 2018.

Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop UK, has confirmed nine locations where it will open new restaurants this year.

Wingstop UK will open new sites in Hounslow, Clapham High Street, Watford, Croydon Valley Retail Park, Wood Green, Lakeside Shopping Centre, Westfield Stratford City, Merry Hill Dudley, as well as a second site in Leeds.

Wingstop said the new quick service restaurants would cover a range of different locations (Wingstop/PA)

Six further unnamed sites were under negotiation, with these locations also expected to open in 2024.

The company said the new quick service restaurants would cover a range of different locations, including high street shops, retail parks and shopping centres.

The brand, which makes wings, tenders, burgers, and sides cooked to order, has grown to operate 39 UK sites and employ 1,600 people.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, said: “2024 is going to be our biggest ever year of growth.

“We are proud to be opening across the country and creating up to 750 new jobs.

“In just five short years as a business, we have certainly made our mark, offering the best-tasting wings in the business alongside an authentic and customised dining experience.

“There is huge momentum, and we are just getting started. We can’t wait for more of the UK to try our delicious food.”

It is one of a raft of US brands which have seen franchises grow rapidly in the UK in recent years.

Fried chicken business Popeyes earlier this week announced its own plans to open more than 30 new sites this year, creating around 2,000 jobs.