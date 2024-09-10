'The Chicken Sisters' | Morning Blend
We're talking with stars of The Chicken Sisters — Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick — about the new family drama dipped in southern charm with a saucy side of romance.
Jennifer Lopez attended the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in tiered asymmetrical skirt by Chloé.
The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival earlier this month
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has favored patterned looks from the Italian designer in the past.
I need to know what they said!
"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," the Princess of Wales says
Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs risks pushing his ex-partner Alina Pop away for good next week.
"I was like, ‘No way. I’m not doing that show’. And my agent was like, ‘Yes, you are’.”
Rowan Cunliffe has finally been outsmarted by Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street.
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reside at their £30m property, Royal Lodge, in the heart of Windsor Great Park. See the interiors including their family living room we never get to see…
The actor was last photographed publicly in 2021
Michael Jackson's daughter is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon. See photos
Glow-in-the-dark condoms are all fun and games until your wife walks into the room and shrieks, "AH! A tiny ghost!"
Vanna White has been a hostess on the 'Wheel of Fortune' since 1982
The Princess of Wales welcoming us into what is usually the family's private sanctuary, filmed near their home in Norfolk to share with us another important moment for her and her family. And she and William are united in that.
The actress' new claims come shortly after Chigvintsev was arrested on charges of felony corporal injury to spouse in Napa on Aug. 29
Inside the Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday plans as he marks his milestone on 15 September with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet
PR guru Mark Borkowski said the YouTube Insta generation film is a tectonic shift in how the royal family deals with its image.
It’s been labeled as a "thriller," but I’d describe it more as a misanthropic survivalist "Robinson Crusoe" meets "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" meets "Lord of the Flies" with deranged footnotes by Friedrich Nietzsche.
Coronation Street aired a final tragic twist for Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman in Monday's episode.
Lynda Carter is a mom to two kids, James and Jessica