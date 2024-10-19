‘The Chicken Sisters’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream On Hallmark+?

KJ Dell’Antonia’s best-selling book The Chicken Sisters, which was a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick in December 2020, has become an eight-part series that premiered with the launch of Hallmark’s streamer Hallmark+.

Annie Mebane (The Goldbergs, Shrinking) serves as executive producer on the series, which is set in Kansas just like in Dell’Antonia’s novel. Generous with y’alls and Southern hospitality, the show fits in perfectly to Hallmark’s slate.

Find more details on the release rollout for The Chicken Sisters below:

When did The Chicken Sisters premiere?

The Chicken Sisters premiered Thursday, Sept. 12 with one episode, coinciding with the launch of Hallmark+ on Sept. 10.

How many episodes are in this first season of The Chicken Sisters?

The series has eight episodes.

Are new episodes streaming weekly or all at once? When do they arrive on Hallmark+?

New episodes arrive weekly on Hallmark+, one per week through Oct. 24.

See the full Chicken Sistesr release schedule below:

Thursday, Sept. 12: Episodes 1 + 2

Thursday, Sept. 19: Episode 3

Thursday, Sept. 26: Episode 4

Thursday, Oct. 3: Episode 5

Thursday, Oct. 10: Episode 6

Thursday, Oct.17: Episode 7

Thursday, Oct. 24: Episode 8 (Finale)

What is The Chicken Sisters About?

The fictional town of Merinac in the television series contains all kinds of tropes and dynamics. There are two warring fried chicken restaurants: Frannie’s and Mimi’s. Augusta Moore (Wendie Malick) now runs Mimi’s, but one of her daughters Mae (Genevieve Angelson) left to move to New York and make a new life for herself, and the other one — Amanda (Schuyler Fisk) married the son of the family that own’s Frannie’s — Frank Hillier Jr. (James Kot). Thus, the family dynamic is a little complicated to say the least, and Gus didn’t even stay for Amanda’s wedding, which meant Nancy Hillier (Lea Thompson) became her new mother of sorts. Amanda and Frank have a daughter Frankie (Cassandra Sawtell). Amanda submits a bid to “Kitchen Clash,” a series that films reality TV food shows like on the Food Network, because Frannie’s is barely making ends meet. Mimi’s could benefit from the attention as well, and the winner of the battle between the two restaurants gets prize money.

Who Is in The Chicken Sisters?

Aside from Wendie Malick (Shrinking), Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and James Kot, many more faces bring characters to life such as Margo Martindale, the narrator, Ektor Rivera as Sergio, Samer Salem as Jay, Rukiya Bernard as Sabrina Skye, Caitlin Howden as Shawna, Jake Foy as Kenneth and Kelcey Mawema as Linzey.

