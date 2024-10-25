‘The Chicken Sisters’ Soundtrack: Every Song You’ll Hear In The Hallmark+ Series

Hallmark+’s The Chicken Sisters follows two warring mom and pop friend chicken restaurants: Mimi’s and Frannie’s. The feud between the restaurants arose long ago when the founders of each had a falling out.

In present-day fictional Merinac, modeled after the setting of KJ Dell’Anotnia’s book of the same name, complications have further arisen between the two single women who continue to run the restaurants, passed down to them from their ancestors. A reality food network-like show comes to town to capture the dueling dynasties, and secrets are unearthed as tensions arise.

The series contains several recognizable artists and a whole bunch of songs that fit the atmosphere of the show. Find a complete soundtrack list — put together by music supervisor Angela Asistio — including songs from Boygenius, Linda Ronstadt, The Lumineers, Wild Rivers and more.

Episode 1

“This Town Gets Around” – Margo Price

“Everytime You Say Goodbye” – Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Blue Skies” – Doris Day with Van Alexander and His Orchestra

Episode 2

“Born to Hum” – Erin McKeown

“Right Back To It” – Waxahatchee ft MJ Lenderman

“How Time Flies” – India Theiriot

“Qué me iba a imaginar”. – AnaLu

Episode 3

“You Are What You Love” – Jenny Lewis and the Watson Twins

“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell – *Not on Spotify

“A Season” – Leah Nobel

“You’re No Good” – Linda Ronstadt

Episode 4

“Changes” – Joy Oladokun

“When You Come Back Down” – Nickel Creek

“I Could Fall in Love” – Selena (Sung by Sergio)

“Tag Team” – Malin Pettersen

Episode 5

“Olive Branch” – Leah Nobel (feat. Breagh Isabel & Anna Schulze) – *Not on Spotify

Sweet Symphony – Joy Oladokun (Joy Only Version)

“True Blue” – Boygenius

Episode 6

“Never Chase a Man” – Esme Patterson

“Running Home” – Gregory Alan Isakov – *Not on Spotify

“Lost In Your Love” – Colyer

Episode 7

“Worry ‘Bout My Wandering (Acoustic)” – Max McNown

“You Hung the Moon” – Schuyler Fisk

“March of the Swivelheads” – The English Beat

“Flowers In Your Hair” – The Lumineers

“Neon Stars” – Wild Rivers

Episode 8

“Nothing To You” – Anna Graves

“Money Train” – Sierra Ferell

“Crowded Table” – The Highwomen, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires

