Chickens Among Those Rescued From Flooding in West Siberia

Several chickens were rescued from an inundated garden plot as flooding continued in Russia’s Tyumen Oblast, Russia’s emergencies ministry (EMERCOM) said on Saturday, April 20.

Video released by EMERCOM shows rescue workers grabbing chickens from the floodwaters and placing them on a raft.

The local governor deployed additional resources to the region after flooding prompted officials to issue a state of emergency, state media reported. Credit: Russian Emergencies Ministry via Storyful