Chief Atlookan describes possible plans for Eabametoong students

While community partners, local leaders, and organizations rally around Eabametoong First Nation in the wake of the JCY Centre fire, the onus has been on the chief and council to develop a strategy moving forward.

Chief Solomon Atlookan spoke to Dougall Media on Jan. 31, getting a little more in-depth about what the future holds for education in Eabametoong First Nation.

Atlookan said one idea brought up in meetings with Matawa’s director of education involves flying high school students from Eabametoong to Thunder Bay so they can complete the school year without further disruption.

“There are some more discussions that need to be finalized but they’re definitely looking at bringing Grade 9 students out here to finish their year. It’s a crucial time – being in Grade 9 – to be out here,” Atlookan said.

He said Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) also supports the idea.

On that note, Atlookan recognized Patty Hajdu’s comments regarding timelines and how the process to get a new school built might unfold.

“Supporting a crisis like this is one thing but I think a commitment has to come along with that. You’re talking about children that need to be in school and every child has a right to be in school.

"It’s within the treaty that they do whatever they can to make sure our children go to school, that a rebuild happens, and an emergency structure be put in place before the rebuild. Those are the key items but there are many items that we need to discuss and make sure that happens,” he said.

He made it clear that Eabametoong, the provincial government, and the federal government need to work together to address the urgency of the situation.

“The most important thing I think is that we have to do this in a parallel process. We cannot look at the bigger picture. We have to do it together with short term action to make sure there’s infrastructure for the kids this fall. At the same time, we’re going to have to look at a rebuild as quickly as we can,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of a structure goes up - whether it’s trailers or that type of stuff but we need proper facilities there for our children.”

He said that the community currently has no lots available, however, and that means land expansion is needed to accommodate the building of a new facility.

The Member of Provincial Parliament for Kiiwetinoong, Sol Mamakwa, also emphasized the paradoxical nature of the situation speaking to Dougall Media on Jan. 26, when he observed that Eabametoong has been working with both the provincial and federal governments to secure more land.

There is also the question as to how those who aren’t in high school will continue their education in the interim.

Chief Atlookan mentioned that Matawa’s education director submitted an application for funding from the federal government – that has since been approved – to be used for the purchasing of necessities such as laptops and other school supplies to keep kids engaged in learning.

On that note, the loss of the John C. Yesno Education Centre meant more than the loss of an education facility – it was also where community nutrition programs were regularly held.

Thankfully, a team from Matawa has been onsite in Eabametoong serving lunches and dinners to members of the community out of Eabametoong’s community hall, according to Atlookan, in the days following the fire.

Atlookan stressed the need for true partnership.

“I think what it will take is all of the partners we have getting together – including ISC. Get together and see what we can come up with because this is a priority, this is a crisis, and we need to get our kids some measure of schooling before the end of the year,” Atlookan said.

Ontario’s Minister of Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford, will be visiting Eabametoong First Nation on Feb. 5 to speak with community members and assess the province’s role in aiding the community.

Atlookan and the band council have drafted letters to other provincial and federal leaders that will be sent out over the days ahead.

They have also been invited to Ottawa to discuss next steps.

“I’d like to have a commitment from ISC as quickly as possible with the temporary infrastructure we’ve put in place. That’s got to happen, there’s no question. Then, as we’re doing that, we have to deal with the rebuild. That’s another big item that has to be in place,” he said.

Austin Campbell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com