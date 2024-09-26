Feds eyeing new ways to publicly flag possible foreign interference during elections

Jim Bronskill
·2 min read

OTTAWA — The federal government is mulling new ways to inform the public about possible foreign interference developments during an election campaign, a senior official told a commission of inquiry Thursday.

Under the current system, a panel of five top bureaucrats would issue a public warning if they believed an incident — or an accumulation of incidents — threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.

There was no such announcement concerning the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

The threshold for triggering a public announcement has been set intentionally high, as "stepping into the election space" can be disruptive to a campaign, said Allen Sutherland, an assistant secretary to cabinet for machinery of government and democratic institutions.

Sutherland told the inquiry Thursday that one avenue would be to keep an appropriately high threshold but with a clearer approach to communication in the case of a low-threshold incident.

Officials are looking at how citizens might be told about developments that don't quite reach the current threshold, he said.

That would help inform people of things they ought to know more about, even if the incidents don't rise to the level of threatening the overall integrity of an election.

Sutherland indicated officials have spoken with Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc on the matter and would continue to do so.

Allegations of foreign interference in the last two general elections prompted calls for the public inquiry that is now underway.

During an April appearance at the inquiry, Sutherland said the panel considered warning the public about possible foreign interference in the last general election, but ultimately decided against it.

That decision was made in part because a potential misinformation campaign was likely only to reach the Chinese diaspora, he said.

The panel of five is composed of the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security adviser, the deputy attorney general and the deputy ministers of public safety and foreign affairs.

Sutherland said Thursday there has been consideration of expanding the panel to include non-government representatives, something cabinet would ultimately decide.

However, he praised the current makeup, saying "we really do have a unique group of senior civil servants who each bring to the table important competencies necessary to exercise the nuanced judgment expected of the panel."

The panel receives information from sources including the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force.

The task force includes representatives of Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism

    OTTAWA — An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.

  • Elections boss says parties should run nominations, but possibly with tighter rules

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief electoral officer is playing down any suggestion that Elections Canada should directly administer political nomination or leadership contests.

  • Panda pair arrive to VIP welcome in Hong Kong, as Beijing marks 75 years of communist China

    Hong Kong rolled out the red carpet Thursday to receive two giant pandas gifted by the Chinese government to mark 75 years of Communist Party rule, part of a citywide push by authorities to deepen patriotism.

  • Hong Kong welcomes new giant pandas gifted by Beijing, raising hopes for tourism boost

    An An and Ke Ke are the third pair of giant pandas to be sent to the city from mainland China since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

  • Harris pledges support for Ukraine, takes veiled jab at Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris pledged support for Ukraine on Thursday and - in a veiled reference to Donald Trump, her U.S. election rival - said those who would have Ukraine swap land for peace with Russia were supporting "proposals of surrender." Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, spoke alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, a day after Trump assailed him for not making a deal with Russia that Trump said could have ended the war. The vice president said she would work to ensure Ukraine prevails in the war, now in its third year, and achieves a just peace.

  • Harris says any suggestion that Ukraine cede land to Russia is 'dangerous and unacceptable'

    Vice President Kamala Harris says calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia were "dangerous and unacceptable" as she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

  • Sahtu Secretariat votes in favour of referring Imperial Oil project for environmental assessment

    The majority of Sahtu Secretariat Inc. directors voted in favour of an environmental assessment of an Imperial Oil project in Norman Wells, N.W.T., that could impact the future of the company's operations. But before that motion is formalized, Charles McNeely, the chairperson of the secretariat, says there will be another meeting on Friday with directors to ensure the wording is clear that the environmental assessment just applies to the Line 4-90 replacement. The Sahtu Secretariat is responsibl

  • B.C. helicopter pilot sick with fever in days before fatal crash, report finds

    RICHMOND, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter pilot killed in a crash in British Columbia almost two years ago was sick in the days leading up to the accident and reported "shivering uncontrollably" before the aircraft went down.

  • Canada should slash carbon emissions by up to 55 per cent, says climate advisory body

    A panel of experts advising the federal government on climate policy says Canada should at minimum cut its carbon emissions in half by 2035.The Net Zero Advisory Body is calling on the government to amp up its ambitions and slash climate-cooking emissions by up to 55 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035.The federal government's current goal is to cut emissions by up to 45 per cent by 2030.The advice comes as the federal government prepares to set a new legally binding climate target for 2035 under

  • Monster pumpkin weighing over a tonne breaks British record at country show

    A monster pumpkin weighing more than a TONNE has broken a British record and was so big a telehandler was needed to winch it onto scales at a country show. Twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton, 63, spent three hours a day for three months cultivating the gigantic 188 stone (1198.2kg) squash in Lymington Hamps. They then "very carefully" drove four-and-a-half hours to the Malvern Autumn Show today (Thurs) in a bid for it to be crowned the "world's heaviest pumpkin". Unfortunately, they fell just short of the world record 1,247kg but were delighted to set a new British record with their creation which weighs the same as a small car.

  • Front yard parking could be allowed in Windsor — but only for the Walkerville area

    Windsor, Ont., residents might be able to park vehicles on their front yards in the years to come — if they live in Ward 4.A motion for a two-year pilot program allowing front yard parking in Ward 4 has been passed by the city's environment, transportation, and public safety standing committee."We're a growing city," said Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie. "We've got to start looking into the future."As envisioned by McKenzie, the program would make it possible to have "front yard driveways and on-stre

  • Greens vow to expand safer supply of drugs in B.C., ex-coroner Lapointe backs plan

    British Columbia's former chief coroner is criticizing plans by two of the province's major political parties for involuntary treatment of people with drug addictions, saying there's little evidence it works and more people will die.

  • Why living in Calgary can be tough on migraine sufferers

    Alberta's weather isn't a breeze for everyone

  • Trump says Ukraine conflict "never would have happened" if he were president

    Former U.S. President and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump made several claims about the war in Ukraine during a speech in North Carolina. Among other claims, he said President Joe Biden had "egged it all on", and that Biden was "not going to be satisfied until they send American kids over to Ukraine".

  • Sound decision: Montreal to protect music venues from noise complaints

    MONTREAL — Montreal's administration announced on Wednesday it is going to immediately modify a borough's noise bylaw to protect entertainment venues and bars from noise complaints, after a court this week ordered a historic music hall in the city's Plateau neighbourhood to pipe down.

  • Foreign ministry rang alarm bell over challenges in countering disinformation online

    OTTAWA — Canada's foreign ministry expressed alarm about its shrinking ability to counter foreign disinformation online due to limited access to data and the evolving tactics of adversaries, a newly released memo shows.

  • Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel

    OTTAWA — Canada joined the United States, other G7 allies and several Middle Eastern nations Thursday to call for an immediate ceasefire at the Israel-Lebanon border after a dramatic increase in airstrikes in recent days, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained defiant as he arrived in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Major police operation underway across Quebec to dismantle firearm, drug trafficking network

    A large police operation is underway in multiple regions across Quebec Thursday to dismantle a firearm and drug trafficking network impacting the Montreal and Quebec City areas.The operation is being led by the Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes (EILTA), a unit with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), and includes a series of searches related to organized crime and the trafficking of illegal firearms and narcotics. More than 100 police and civilian personnel from the SQ and various municipal forc

  • Trump to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, UK's Starmer in New York

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, after a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keith Starmer on Thursday night. The Republican presidential candidate announced the upcoming meetings, both of which are set to take place at his Trump Tower property in New York, during a Thursday press conference. The two leaders are in the United States to attend the U.N. General Assembly, and they are among a slew of foreign officials who have sought to meet Trump in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

  • Climate change destroyed an Alaska village. Its residents are starting over in a new town

    Growing up along the banks of the Ninglick River in western Alaska, Ashley Tom would look out of her window after strong storms from the Bering Sea hit her village and notice something unsettling: the riverbank was creeping ever closer. It was in that home, in the village of Newtok, where Tom's great-grandmother had taught her to sew and crochet on the sofa, skills she used at school when students crafted headdresses, mittens and baby booties using seal or otter fur. Today, erosion and melting permafrost have just about destroyed Newtok, eating about 70 feet (21.34 meters) of land every year.