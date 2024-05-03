Chief Franklin Talks About Retirement

Reuters

Global fast food giants may have to dole out steeper promotions to lure inflation-hit customers who are increasingly opting to eat at home, following weak sales from the likes of McDonald's and Starbucks this week. Disposable income in the United States is declining, particularly in the lower-income cohort, while the slow economic recovery in China has increased industry-wide pressures for quick-service chains including KFC owner Yum Brands that has extended across several quarters. Packaged food companies are also feeling the pinch of weak consumer spending, especially from low-income households, as their cookies and baked snacks see a slowdown in sales.