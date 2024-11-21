WHO chief released from hospital in Rio de Janeiro

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus address a press conference on the Marburg virus outbreak, in Kigali

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been released from Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca after spending the night under observation, the hospital said.

According to the hospital, Tedros was admitted on Wednesday afternoon and "underwent all the necessary tests, which confirmed clinical indicators with no signs of seriousness, and was discharged from hospital this morning."

Local newspaper O Globo had reported earlier on Thursday that Tedros sought medical attention at the facility with "symptoms of labyrinthitis and an hypertensive crisis," after showing signs of being unwell earlier this week on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

According to the report, Tedros was examined on Monday by health professionals on duty at the G20 summit and given medicine for high blood pressure, but was released once he was stable.

The G20 summit in Rio ended this week with calls for cooperation on climate change, poverty reduction and tax policy.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)