Chief human-rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments

OTTAWA — The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission said Monday that he agreed to resign after an investigation into his past comments related to Israel.

Birju Dattani has previously denied allegations that he made anti-Israel statements, including what Conservatives characterize as a "justification of terrorism."

The justice minister launched an investigation after Canadian Jewish organizations raised concerns about Dattani's past activities.

"The findings speak for themselves," Justice Minister Arif Virani said in a statement Monday.

"I have accepted Mr. Dattani's decision to step down as chief commissioner. As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority."

The lengthy report details 14 allegations levied against Dattani, including comments he made on social media and elsewhere under the name Mujahid Dattani.

The law firm that conducted the investigation did not find any indication that Dattani harboured or harbours antisemitic beliefs, or any evidence that he has unconscious or conscious biases toward Jews or Israelis.

However, the firm did find that his explanation for not including the name Mujahid Dattani on his application and background check "lacks credibility."

Instead, he provided the name Birju Mujahid Dattani, despite appearing on several panels and on social media using the first name Mujahid.

"On a balance of probabilities and based on the totality of evidence, we find that Mr. Dattani intentionally omitted the reference to 'Mujahid Dattani' on the background check consent form (and elsewhere) and at no time in the application or interview process disclosed that, in the past, he had used the name 'Mujahid Dattani,'" the investigative report states.

After receiving the findings, Virani told Dattani in a letter on July 31 that the results of the investigation raised serious concerns about his candour during the appointment process.

Dattani was due to start in the role last Thursday, but agreed to take a leave while Virani considered how he should respond.

"I remain a steadfast believer in the commission's work, mandate and its importance to our democracy," Dattani said in a statement Monday.

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman welcomed the news, but called it overdue.

"Dattani’s past writings were easily discoverable with a simple Google search," Lantsman said in a post on X.

"Either the political staff in the Trudeau government failed to do such a rudimentary search, or they found that material and viewed the comments as not problematic."

She called for a "full, free, and fair investigation" into how the appointment happened in the first place.

The process to appoint a new chief commissioner will begin "as soon as possible," Virani said in a statement. His office said he would provide no further comment Monday.

