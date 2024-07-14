Chief minister condemns violence against Trump

Donald Trump is "doing well" and is grateful to law enforcement officers, according to a statement published on the Republican National Committee (RNC) website [BBC]

Jersey's chief minister has condemned the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

One spectator was killed at the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, and three others were injured, including the former president.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham said on social media: "Shocked to learn the reprehensible act of violence against former President Trump."

He said violence had "no place" in any society, adding the incident "challenged the fundamental values of democracy and civil discourse".

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families and very much hope we see peace and unity in the aftermath of this terrible act," he added.

The FBI has identified the gunman to be a 20-year-old man.

After the incidet, Trump told the crowd that he had been shot in the ear.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham described the assassination attempt as a 'reprehensible act of violence' [BBC]

After the shooting, President Joe Biden also released a statement, expressing concern about the "sick" assassination attempt.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," he said.

"I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety."

