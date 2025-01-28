Chief who transformed Indigenous land claims in B.C. will not run for re-election

The chief who oversaw the transformation of Indigenous land claims in B.C. has announced he won't be running for re-election.

Joe Alphonse has served as head of the Tl'etinqox Government for 16 years and has been tribal chair of the Tŝilhqot'in National Government for nearly as long.

The Tsilhqot'in represents six First Nations communities in the B.C. Cariboo region and was the first group to win recognition of its claim to a specific area of land through Canada's highest court, in what is commonly known as the Tsilhqotʼin decision.

The landmark 2014 ruling granted the nation claim to over 440,000 hectares of land in the B.C. Interior and is regarded as a milestone in recognizing Indigenous rights across Canada.

In the years since, Alphonse has played a key role in developing the economy of his nation.

He also oversaw the exoneration of six Tŝilhqot'in chiefs who were hanged in 1864 when they were called to what they believed to be peace talks to end what became known as the Chilctotin War but were instead accused of, and killed for, murder. Alphonse himself is a direct descendent of the Grand Chief who led the Tŝilhqot'in during that time, according to the Tŝilhqot'in National Government

In a statement posted to Facebook, Alphonse says he is stepping away from politics in order to prioritize his personal health, calling the last 16 years "wonderful, but sometimes turbulent."

"It has been a difficult decision to step away, and I hope the community can keep moving forward and build upon what I have established," the statement says.

Alphonse was appointed to the Order of British Columbia in 201 and, in 2022, received an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Victoria.

An election for the Tl'etinqox Government is scheduled for March 8.