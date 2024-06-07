Chiefs’ Andy Reid says his name came up when Travis Kelce first met Taylor Swift

The particulars of how Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s romance with superstar singer Taylor Swift began are well-known at this point.

Kelce tried unsuccessfully to get a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to Swift last summer when she was playing two concerts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce lamented his missed opportunity, a move that Swift later called “metal as hell.” The two began dating soon after Kelce’s public proclamation.

We know little about what happened between their first meeting and when Swift turned the NFL on its ear by showing up for the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

But we know that Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s name came up when the couple first spoke.

Reid revealed that nugget this week while on the Y’s Guys podcast with Dave McCann and Blaine Fowler.

“Funny story,” Reid said, “when Trav met her, she goes, ‘You know, I know your coach and his wife.’ And he goes. ‘What coach?’ She goes, ‘Coach Reid.’ And he kind of went, ‘Oh great.’

“So, her father, Scott, is a Eagles fan. I met him back when I was with the Eagles. He had played football, I believe, at Delaware. And so he understands the game and gets all of that and what goes into it. And so I had met Taylor back when I was in Philadelphia.”

Reid said his wife, Tammy, talks with Scott Swift on a regular basis and has done so for years.

“She’s everybody’s best friend and everybody’s mother, grandmother, you know however you look at it,” Reid said sweetley of Tammy.

Reid was asked what he thought about Swift’s fans becoming interested in the NFL. He thinks it’s great, and believes the Chiefs have been good for Swift.

There was a great photo of Reid and Swift pointing at one another during the on-field celebration in Baltimore after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game.

This photo of Andy Reid and Taylor Swift pointing at each other is everything pic.twitter.com/u3lfEjT3Dd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 29, 2024

“She brings a whole other group of young ladies and older ladies to be interested in this sport and it’s a great sport,” Reid said. “I mean it’s great for everybody. Girls flag football is going crazy and I love that part. There are so many great lessons you can learn about life in this sport. And it’s fun to play. So I would tell you, Taylor, she’s a sweetheart. She came in she made ... all the offensive lineman homemade Pop-Tarts. She won over the group right there.

“And so it’s kind of neat to see her where she doesn’t have to be it. She can sit back. I think she’s enjoying that sitting back and being able to escape from being Taylor Swift for a minute and just being a fan. And she’s all in.”