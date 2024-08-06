Chiefs CEO's Daughter Ava Hunt Recovering from Emergency Surgery After Sustaining 'Deep Wound' During a Hike

The youngest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt "fell down the mountain"

Ava Hunt/Instagram Ava Hunt on Aug. 19, 2023

The youngest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt recently underwent surgery for an injury she sustained during a recent accident on a hiking trip.

Ava Hunt, 18, fell down a mountain and injured her leg — which required a trip to the hospital where she had to get emergency surgery, according to her mother, Tavia Hunt.

“This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike & went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound," Tavia posted to her Instagram Stories alongside a selfie of mother-daughter duo. She added, "It’s been a looong day. Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick and complete recovery."

Ava Hunt/Instagram From Left: Tavia Hunt and Ava Hunt

In an update on her own Instagram Stories, Ava provided the details about her surgery, assuring she was fine as she watched Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles compete at the Paris Summer Olympics.

“Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!! I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up) Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers,” she wrote.

Ava's fall comes months after the high school graduate revealed on March 10 that she committed to Southern Methodist University and will be a member of the SMU Cheer squad.

"It’s official!! So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of her posing with her parents as well as members of her new team.



Ava Hunt/Instagram Ava Hunt

The aspiring cheerleader is no stranger to the world of the NFL, especially after her father inherited ownership of the Kansas City Chiefs alongside his mother and siblings, when Clark's father, Lamar Hunt, died in 2006.

Ava's grandfather is also football royalty. Lamar was instrumental in establishing the American Football League (AFL) as a competitor to the National Football League (NFL) and he even coined the term "Super Bowl."

He also founded the Dallas Texans in 1960 before relocating the team to Kansas City and rebranding it as the Chiefs.

