Chiefs’ Chris Jones expressed mock outrage during funny postgame interview

Chris Jones’ interview on the NFL Network following the Chiefs’ 26-7 win over the Dolphins began with roles being reversed.

Jones had a question for the NFL Network’s James Palmer, and Jones wanted teammate George Karlaftis to hear it.

“My only question is — George come back — did they give him half of my sack or did I get the whole sack?” Jones said with mock indignation.

Palmer said it was a half-sack.

“Oh my gosh. I’m so sick of them doing that,” Jones said, as he pretended to be angry. “I’m telling you right now, this is the third time that they gave this guy half of my sack. Stop it! I was right there, I had him wrapped up. It’s my sack, OK?

“But it’s OK.”

Jones and Karlaftis shared that sack after taking down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Palmer also asked how the Chiefs defense was able to stifle the Dolphins.

“I think physicality. We played together,” Jones said. “Guys just committed man. Committed. We knew it was gonna be a tough battle coming in. We know how high-powered their offense is. Playing disciplined physical football, man.”

Jones later was asked if the Chiefs can ride their defense through the postseason.

“Absolutely, man,” Jones said before mentioning Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “Absolutely. In defense I trust, baby. In Spagnuolo I trust.”

Here is the interview.