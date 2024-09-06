Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'We look forward to seeing [the Ravens] later on'
Kansas City Chiefs DE Chris Jones is speaking with reporters after the team's thrilling 27-20 primetime win over Baltimore.
Fans were left shocked after a document circulated on social media this week claiming the American football star and the hitmaker were in a PR relationship. The document, which was first shared on Reddit, also alleged that the couple are scheduled to break up on 28 September, a year after they went public with their relationship. Travis' team have now insisted that the document is a fake and they are working with lawyers to deal with the situation. The contract was written on the letterhead of Travis' public relations company…
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
After grabbing $14 million a year from the Edmonton Oilers, the focus shifts to Mitch Marner, and what he may be worth if he goes to market.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
The top quarterback on this list won't surprise you. Patrick Mahomes has played in four of the last five Super Bowls. He's
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
It’s the beginning of another fantasy season, and with it comes the hopes and fears of making all the right moves in your lineups.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have reached a multi-year partnership with Canadian LPGA star Brooke Henderson, the NHL team announced Wednesday.
What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now. Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in…
This former Boston Bruins prospect is attending another NHL team's rookie camp.
Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson lead senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
With the advent of Guardian Caps in the NFL, what happens when the imperative of player safety conflicts with its visual appeal?
For nearly a decade, we were stuck in a dimension where NFL throwback helmets barely existed. A 2013 league rule lim
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola had one of the best days of his life on Sunday – and it had nothing to do with the race.
There is an upset in the air (or rather on the ground) as Kansas City hosts Baltimore to open the 2024 NFL season Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game
Fans already knew that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season... now, meet all the contestants
Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football is on quite a heater right now. For the last FIVE years (!) he's predicted the correct winner of the Super Bowl, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs five years ago. Then, he nailed the Bucs, Rams, an
Steeves spent three seasons with Notre Dame, from 2018-2021, before signing with Toronto as an undrafted forward.