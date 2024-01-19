Chiefs' coach Andy Reid gives update ahead of Bills game
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with reporters Friday with a final update ahead of the team's AFC Divisional round game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.
The former Commanders quarterback and head coach can't stop going at it.
Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Reba will be joined by Post Malone and Andra Day, and fans have a lot to say.
Fans were divided after Jerry Jones put out a statement saying Mike McCarthy would return for his fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Chris Jones’ presence in the Miami locker room after Saturday’s game drew mixed reactions from Dolphins players, according to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel story.
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
On Sunday, the "Mockingbird" rapper said his New Year's resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl in an Instagram video
Tyreek Hill tweets that L’Jaruis Sneed jammed him into the offseason.
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
Over the last year, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become the focus of attention, both off and on the pitch, despite barely playing in the NFL.
As spring training draws nearer, here are all the latest MLB rumors surrounding some of the biggest free agents and trade targets.
Stafford played for the Detroit Lions for 12 years before he was traded to the Rams. Lions fans weren’t thrilled about his return to Detroit Sunday.
A smile creased Daniil Medvedev's face as he walked to the net in Rod Laver Arena at 3:39 a.m., finally a winner in the Australian Open's second round after five sets spread across nearly 4 1/2 hours in the third-latest finish in Grand Slam history. Zero chance Medvedev would have been there at that time if he didn't need to be.
During the Chiefs game Saturday, fans were taking photos of Taylor Swift and one NBC broadcaster mistakenly thought they were interested in him.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks by the Yankees general manager before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman discussed trading for Stroman with Toronto before the Blue Jays dealt the pitcher to the New York Mets in July 2019. “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman told Yahoo Sports in 2019. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason