Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes' league-wide legacy
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he's aware of Patrick Mahomes' place in NFL history and the legacy he's building. "We don't take it for granted."
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
"We're doing very different things, aren't we? It's a different skill set," Swift told Romo as the pair caught up after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
Eminem had no love for those from the Bay Area as the Detroit Lions played the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The aggressiveness that characterized the turnaround for the Detroit Lions under coach Dan Campbell backfired at the worst possible time. Detroit failed on two fourth-down tries in field-goal range in the second half, contributing to a blown 17-point halftime lead and a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. The success-starved Lions (14-6) appeared poised to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history when they took a 24-7 half
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch of the big game four years ago. Here's what to know.
Brock Purdy waited for the better part of three days to hear his name called dead last in the 2022 NFL Draft. It earned him the less-than-complimentary designation of ’Mr. Irrelevant’ – given to the last player taken in each year’s draft.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness bit his team. The Detroit Lions blew a 17-point halftime lead and missed an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history because their head coach stuck to the same philosophy that helped him turn a perennial loser into a championship contender. Hard to blame Campbell for staying true to himself. On a Sunday filled with su
“I love you, big dog,” Travis told his older brother after they exchanged heartfelt words and celebratory obscenities
