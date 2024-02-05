Chiefs departed Kansas City Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the rest of the reigning NFL champion Chiefs made their way from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Sunday, one week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs, who are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years, boarded their flight at about 4 p.m. Central Time and were wheels up from Kansas City International a short time later.

On a great day for Kansas City, it was an honor to join our aviation team to see off the Chiefs this evening as they head to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.



What a time to be in Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/5AwZ8foUxg — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 4, 2024

They were expected to touch down at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at 5:10 p.m. local time — Las Vegas is in the Pacific Time Zone, so 7:10 p.m. KC (Central) time.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the crew! #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/yEDiEyKEee — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 4, 2024

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in next weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, won by the Chiefs in Miami.

The 49ers were scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas at 6:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, so a little less than an hour after the Chiefs.

On the way to Vegas, baby!



Traffic officers escorted the Chiefs to the airport this afternoon as the team heads west to play for another championship.



Go @Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/KuSbU3gw7H — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 4, 2024