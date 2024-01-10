Chiefs didn’t face this Dolphins RB last time. He says he’s faster than Tyreek Hill

De’Von Achane might be the quickest player on the Miami Dolphins’ roster.

And even if he’s not, that hasn’t stopped him from saying that he is.

The rookie running back was on receiver Tyreek Hill’s podcast two months ago and was asked if he was the team’s first- or second-fastest player.

“I’m always going to say I’m the first. You know me,” Achane said with a smile. “I feel like if you had anybody else on here, they’d say they’re the fastest too.”

This much we can be sure of: Even if Achane isn’t faster than Hill, he’s really, really close.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats provides the proof. Achane had two of the six fastest ball-carrier speeds in the NFL this season, including a 21.93 mph touchdown run that ranked fourth.

Hill’s best was just above that, with a 22.01 mph burst on a reception that was third among all ball-carriers.

Achane’s ability certainly has caught the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs defenders this week, especially because they didn’t face him during a Week 9 matchup in Frankfurt, Germany. Achane, at that point, was out with a knee injury.

“He’s really impressive. He’s really fast,” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said Wednesday. “It looks like he’s not running hard, but he’s gaining so much ground. It’s like one of those guys that can just glide.”

Other Chiefs have been similarly impressed. KC linebacker Leo Chenal could see shades of Hill with how Achane runs. Safety Justin Reid, meanwhile, compared him to former All-Pro running back Reggie Bush.

“The guy is explosive,” Reid said.

He’s also been about as productive as any running back in modern football through his 11 games this year.

Achane earned a 93.5 “rushing” grade in Pro Football Focus’ metrics this season — the top mark of any back in a season through the site’s full archives that date back almost two decades to 2007.

Other metrics love him, too. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and was also the NFL’s best player in expected points added per rush among backs with more than 100 attempts, according to Sports Info Solutions. Achane’s total there — 0.25 EPA per rush — was more than double the second-ranked player, Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams (0.10 EPA/rush).

“I told the guys that the other day, that there’s gonna be another weapon that we didn’t have before,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said of Achane. “So be prepared for that.”

Achane also has the ability to attack one of the Chiefs’ few defensive weaknesses from this season.

KC has struggled to stop the run, ranking 27th in rush defense according to FTN Fantasy’s all-encompassing DVOA measure. And while passing is usually more important in NFL games, Saturday’s weather conditions for KC and Miami’s playoff matchup — with wind chills below zero and 20 mph gusts — could put a greater emphasis on both teams’ ground games.

“They’re dangerous either way they attack,” Chenal said. “But we’ve gotta be ready for the run game especially.”

Miami coach Mike McDaniel makes it difficult, too. The Dolphins utilize all sorts of pre-snap motions and post-snap misdirections while attempting to get defenders’ eyes in the wrong spots.

That trickery has led to lots of chunk gains. In fact, the Dolphins led the NFL this year in explosive play percentage, as more than 14% of their offensive snaps resulted in 15-plus-yard plays.

Achane might not be entirely at full strength for Saturday’s game; he’s on this week’s injury report with toe and rib ailments and only logged a limited practice on Wednesday.

The running back had 10 carries for 56 yards with a touchdown in last week’s loss to Buffalo, however, and the Chiefs are expecting to see a dynamic player when he comes to KC this weekend.

“He looks like he’s jogging with his tempo, but with his speed, he’s getting past so many guys. He’s really fast,” Chenal said. “He’s making plays with the ball in his hands.”