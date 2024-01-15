Chiefs-Dolphins streaming ratings soar: Good news for NFL. Costly for consumer?

The Chiefs’ victory over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night had the largest-ever streaming audience for an event in the U.S., NBC announced on Sunday.

The broadcast on Peacock averaged 23 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

It was the first NFL playoff game exclusively on a streaming service, except in the participating cities, where it was available on the NBC affiliates.

Watching the game at home outside of the Kansas City and Miami markets required a subscription to Peacock, and based on the reaction from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, games direct to streaming services — even in the playoffs — will continue to be part of the schedule.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Peacock and are thrilled with the results of the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game,” Goodell said. “To best serve our fans, we need to ensure games are available to them as their viewing habits change, and this includes digital distribution as we continue to help shape the future of the sports and entertainment industry.”

In Kansas City, the broadcast on KSHB (Channel 41) game drew a 45.1 rating and 74 share.