Chiefs Fans Gathered for Victory Parade Chant 'Where's Our Beer?' at 7 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade was off to an energetic start as fans filed into the parade route area early on Wednesday, February 5.

Despite the temperature hovering around 25 F, Chiefs fans began lining up along the route in Kansas City, Missouri, before the crack of dawn, local media reported. The parade — a celebration for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers — was scheduled to start at 11.30 am local time, with a rally to be held around 1.30 pm.

This video, taken around 7.15 am, shows an enthusiastic fan wearing a Chiefs onesie while shouting “Where’s our beer?” and flashing a Bud Light and Kansas City Chiefs flag. A sea of fans in red Chiefs merchandise roar back at the fan’s inquiry. Credit: @TheRealDomP via Storyful