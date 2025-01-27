Chiefs G Trey Smith: 'We keep finding a way'
Chiefs G Trey Smith spoke with reporters amid locker room celebrations after the AFC Championship.
Chiefs G Trey Smith spoke with reporters amid locker room celebrations after the AFC Championship.
At this point, you're probably well aware of how little Tom Brady brings to NFL broadcasts as a highly-compensated color commentator. His analysis is equivalent to what a half-baked AI gives you on a search engine. You already know wh
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could say that Taylor Swift's championship era has reached its second consecutive season.
The Cowboys' hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach will have plenty of ramifications throughout the NFL. Who were the big winners and losers?
Here's everything to know about the NFL conference championship schedule, including whether there is a Saturday game.
The Super Bowl 59 matchup is almost set. Who will be the key figures who help determine the winners of the AFC and NFC title games?
With just one vacancy with the New Orleans Saints to go, we're almost finished with the 2025 NFL coaching cycle.
Snyder owned the franchise for 24 years until he completed a 2023 sale to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.
Here is a look at who is on the call for each NFL conference championship round game this weekend.
The Buffalo Bills have lived a nightmarish existence whenever they encounter the Chiefs in the playoffs. And Sunday's AFC Championship Game turned to be -- once again -- another chapter in Patrick Mahomes' January dominance over Josh Allen. But really, the Bills were so…
So, we meet again? That's how the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are likely feeling Sunday after each advanced from their respective conference championships to set up a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. In that game, the Chiefs prevailed by a field goal…
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Moments after Alexander Zverev's loss in the Australian Open final Sunday, a person in the stadium yelled out the names of two of the tennis star's ex-girlfriends who have accused him of physical abuse in the past, saying “Australia believes” them.
As the Tennessee Titans work to solidify the "generational talent" they plan on taking with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team met with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday at the East-West Shrine Bowl. A
The Lightning have made a trade with the Rangers.
New York Giants owner John Mara told GM Joe Schoen how he felt if Saquon Barkley signed in Philadelphia. Here's what he said.
The actor and his daughter, 7, were spotted wearing their Eagles gear and rooting for Cooper's hometown team as they took on the Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26
Brittany glammed up for the game while listening to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?"
Don't let anyone say James Cook didn't put his heart on the line in Sunday's AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In a budding instant classic, with Buffalo in position to take the lead for the first time all game at the end of the third…
Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.
The Chiefs and Mahomes are once again a topic of debate for NFL officiating.
As the NFL postseason winds to an end and teams prepare for the draft, more focus is going toward the Tennessee Titans and what they might do with the No. 1 overall pick. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the +120 favorite to go No. 1, and Colorado…