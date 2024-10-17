AFN head urges support for child welfare deal, says they won't get better from Tories

Alessia Passafiume
·5 min read

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is urging chiefs to vote in favour of a landmark child welfare deal with Ottawa, saying she doesn't think a better agreement would be possible under a different federal government.

Some chiefs are campaigning to vote down the $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement at an assembly in Calgary this week.

Several stepped up to the floor Wednesday evening expressing concerns they have with the agreement, including that they felt the Assembly of First Nations was working in lockstep with Canada, rather than to advance First Nations priorities, as is their mandate.

The deal was struck in July between Canada, the Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the Assembly of First Nations after a nearly two-decade legal fight over Canada's underfunding of on-reserve child welfare services.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal said that was discriminatory and tasked Canada with coming to an agreement with First Nations to reform the system, along with compensating children who were torn from their families and put in foster care.

Speaking to chiefs on the first day of a special assembly Wednesday, AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said there are some shortfalls in the agreement, but urged the chiefs to vote for the deal so it is in place before the next federal election.

Woodhouse Nepinak said she's tried to build bridges with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, but she can't guarantee a better deal could be reached with him based on that party's record on Indigenous issues and its promise to cut spending.

"You don't have to be a political scientist to figure out that there's a good chance we will be with a different government sooner than later," she said to chiefs and delegates.

"What the Conservative leader has said is that he won't cut into programs that are already in place for Canadians. Based on that, I say let's get this program in place before the next election."

The Conservative party and Poilievre continued to be brought up in that context throughout the assembly Wednesday, including by lawyer Julian Faulkner, who said, "I cannot make Mr. Poilievre a compassionate person — I can't do it."

"And when we understand that our options are very limited, then I think that puts this agreement in a different light," said Faulkner, who is serving as Nishnawbe Aski Nation's legal counsel.

In a statement, Conservative Crown-Indigenous relations critic Jamie Schmale said the party believes in "real economic reconciliation" for Indigenous Peoples.

"Common sense Conservatives believe in the path to reconciliation, we support the implementation of Jordan’s Principle, and we support a redress of past injustices and discrimination in child services," he said.

Woodhouse Nepinak has previously commented on the political risks of not accepting the deal, including when she announced it to chiefs in a closed-door meeting in July.

Mary Teegee, who serves on the board of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society — the organization responsible for launching the initial human rights tribunal complaint — stood up to chiefs Wednesday urging them to question that argument because a new agreement with the federal government is required by the tribunal rather than by political will of the Liberal party.

"This is the first offer. We can do better," she stressed, while highlighting concerns from the Caring Society that service providers are being cut out of the deal, along with children who live off reserve.

"No sitting government can tie the hands of any succeeding government, except for this agreement."

Chiefs in Ontario voted in support of the deal last week, but the AFN special assembly is set to discuss three resolutions this week calling for it to be struck down or renegotiated.

Before the deal was announced in July, some chiefs raised concerns that it had been negotiated in secret. Some child welfare experts have also said the deal doesn't go far enough to ensure Canada's discrimination never happens again, and accused the Assembly of First Nations of excluding the Caring Society from the process altogether.

The Squamish Nation said Wednesday its concerns about the deal have been ignored by Canada and the Assembly of First Nations.

In an Aug. 12 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Woodhouse Nepinak, the Squamish Nation said the agreement won't address the systemic discrimination identified by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

"We firmly believe that Canada must discharge its duty to consult First Nations on the draft agreement before any decision is made, as the current AFN's engagement, approval process and related timelines do not enable free, prior and informed consent, likely leading to a breach of First Nations rights," said chairperson Khelsilem, who goes by a single name.

"The lack of a response, or if Canada defers to the AFN's proposed engagement process, will force the Squamish Nation to undertake further measures to affirm and safeguard the rights of our children and our Nation."

As of Wednesday, Khelsilem says the Squamish Nation has not received a response from either Canada or the AFN.

Jennifer Kozelj, spokesperson for Hajdu, said in a statement that the agreement is First Nations-led, and that Canada "should not and will not tell Indigenous organizations how to engage their members."

"Canada has been and will continue to be at the table. If approved, this agreement will lead to transformational change and will provide First Nation children with a fair chance to succeed."

Khelsilem put forward a resolution at this assembly calling for the vote to be delayed until amendments are made, and for the Assembly of First Nations to include experts at the negotiation table.

Another from the chief of Tobique First Nation called for another 90 days for chiefs to review the final drafts of the agreement before voting on it.

The special assembly continues until Friday, with chiefs expected to vote on the deal on Thursday.

The Assembly of First Nations says more than 400 chiefs registered for the event, along with 1,900 registered participants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • AFN leader questions if Tories would top $47.8B child welfare reform offer, urges chiefs to back it

    The head of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is urging chiefs to back a multibillion-dollar child welfare reform agreement to get it in place before the next election, questioning whether a Conservative government would top it."Time is running out on this government," National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told First Nations leaders on Wednesday in Calgary, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority."You don't have to be a political scientist to figure out that there's a go

  • Military whistleblower sues Ottawa after reporting alleged Afghan civilian killings

    MONTREAL — A former sergeant with the Canadian Armed Forces is suing the federal government for nearly $3 million, alleging unfair treatment after he reported the killing and targeting of civilians during the war in Afghanistan.

  • Air India passengers get lift from air force after bomb scare forces Nunavut landing

    IQALUIT — More than 200 Air India passengers have landed in Chicago after a bomb threat forced their flight to be diverted to Nunavut.

  • 4 takeaways from Harris’s interview on Fox News

    Vice President Kamala Harris continued her media blitz on Wednesday evening with a contentious interview with Fox News, her first appearance on the right-leaning network.

  • Chiefs gather in Calgary to vote on $47.8B child welfare reform proposal

    A leading child advocate is recommending against a 10-year, $47.8-billion proposal to reform the First Nations child and family services program, as chiefs from across Canada gather in Calgary to vote on it.Cindy Blackstock says the deal is not enough to end racial discrimination in the child-welfare system, and she's urging chiefs to read the proposal's fine print and seek independent legal advice before voting."At this point, we're not in the position to recommend this final settlement agreeme

  • U.K. calls for India co-operation in probe, analyst warns allies might limit response

    OTTAWA — The British government says India should co-operate with Canada's investigation into accusations that New Delhi has been involved in an escalating number of violent crimes in Canada, as an analyst warns that strategic interests might limit how allies respond to the bombshell claims.

  • England need manager who can deliver trophy - Shearer

    England "need a manager who can deliver a trophy", says Alan Shearer after Thomas Tuchel is appointed Three Lions boss.

  • 1016 Today in History

    1016 Today in History

  • N.W.T. gov't to set up temporary camp as Yellowknife shelters struggle to meet need

    The N.W.T. government is working on a temporary on-the-land camp to try and address a shortage of shelter space in Yellowknife. The camp would be a "bridging mechanism" said John MacDonald, the deputy minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs, until the government can open some transitional housing space, "for the next year or so, to alleviate some of the pressure that the NGOs are experiencing within shelters." Directors of both the Salvation Army and Yellowknife Women's Society have said th

  • Replica of annex where Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers heading to New York

    The hidden annex where Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is heading to New York. A full-scale replica of the rooms that form the heart of the Anne Frank House museum is being built in the Netherlands and will be shipped across the Atlantic. (AP Video by Aleks Furtula)

  • They're tackling drug addiction on Bell Island with soap, oat cakes and art — but this group is dreaming big

    The Bell Island Peer Support Network's board chair Michael Clair has a big dream for the future of Bell Island. He hopes if they can get more funding, he can encourage positive change in the community. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)A support group on Bell Island is helping people overcome their addictions not through rehab, but through creative pursuits with their peers.But Mike Clair, Bell Island Support Network's board chair, has an even bigger vision of the program. "What we're trying to do ... is to

  • Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic

    REGINA — A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.

  • Border agency recovered nearly 2,000 stolen vehicles this year: transport minister

    OTTAWA — Canada's border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

  • Racism, mistrust remain barriers to political aspirations in N.S., say Black candidates

    It wasn't the first time Virginia Hinch had received a negative email."I decided not to react to the first," said Hinch, a candidate for Halifax regional council. "I didn't want to run on any type of negativity."But the second email she received from someone who lives in the district she wants to represent was full of racism. That's why she decided to share it on social media, she said. The email to Hinch was sent by a man who suggested people in District 8 aren't "stupid enough" to elect anothe

  • Whitehorse taxi driver fined $1,500 for not having working security camera

    A Whitehorse taxi driver has been fined $1,500 for failing to have a working camera in his vehicle.Nuradin Osman, a driver for Whitehorse Taxi, was convicted Oct. 8 of one count under the city's vehicle-for-hire bylaw after a two-day trial in territorial court. The bylaw requires all taxis to be equipped with working security cameras to record video and audio of every ride. At trial, bylaw officer Adam Fredericks testified that he had stopped Osman's taxi on Feb. 19 to follow up on driving conce

  • Respondents tell Alberta government survey they want centralized health system

    Albertans who gave feedback during an early phase of the province's health system restructuring work said they are frustrated by a lack of timely access to care and favour a centralized health system, a new report says.More than 30,000 people took part in public meetings, virtual town halls, and an online survey between November 2023 and June 2024.Late last week, the government released a report summarizing that public feedback.Improving job conditions to attract and retain more health-care work

  • US calls meeting with India on foiled Sikh murder plot productive

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A meeting between the U.S. and India on a probe into a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist on American soil was productive, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding Washington was satisfied with India's cooperation. Washington has alleged that Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York last year, and had indicted an Indian national working at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.

  • Snow chances grow as temperatures tumble across parts of the Maritimes

    The first snow of the season threatens parts of Eastern Canada this week, as temperatures take a brief, but steady tumble for October

  • Guelph man killed in house fire over Thanksgiving weekend

    A man in his 90s died in a house fire on Saturday in Guelph, say police.Police said just before 3 p.m. emergency services were called to a fire on Mayfield Avenue in the Gordon Street and Stone Road East area. A police release said that the "officers arrived three minutes later to find the house fully engulfed and were unable to make entry."The Guelph Fire Department arrived shortly after police, and after some time spent fighting the fire, they found the man dead inside the house. Both the Guel

  • Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic

    OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.