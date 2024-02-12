Chiefs’ Harrison Butker sets Super Bowl record by making 57-yard field goal

Harrison Butker’s back foot was on the 50-yard line as he was mentally preparing himself for a field goal in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Butker, the Chiefs kicker, was about to attempt a 57-yard field goal. The snap came to holder Tommy Townsend, who was kneeling on the NFL shield at midfield.

In other words, this was going to be a long field-goal attempt.

Butker drilled the kick, setting a Super Bowl record, breaking a mark that established way back in the second quarter. San Francisco’s Jake Moody had made a 55-yard attempt for the first points of the game.

But Butker erased Moody’s mark before it could even be entered in the record book, thanks to this kick, which cut the 49ers’ lead to 10-6.

That wasn’t a Chiefs record. Butker holds that mark after he made a 62-yard attempt against the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 season.