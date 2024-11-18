Chiefs HC Andy Reid on loss to Bills: 'We can all learn from it'
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media after a 30-21 loss to Buffalo.
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
New Sick Podcast collaborator Pierre McGuire revealed something interesting about the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night's edition.
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse picked up the puck behind his own net and started to move up ice.
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
Those who were able to stream Netflix's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Friday night without interruption saw an incredible bout turned into a shame at AT&T Stadium — and we're not talking about
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy ended a tumultuous year packed with emotion on and off the golf course with a pair of trophies and plenty of tears.
The Bruins are currently browsing the trade market.
Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and cursed loudly after shots at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, with his conduct earning the hot-headed English golfer a fine from the European tour and a rebuke by a broadcaster for setting a “terrible" example.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jones had just knocked the breath out of the heavyweight challenger he pummeled into retirement when UFC's greatest fighter broke out a herky-jerky dance inside the cage and dedicated the groove to President-elect Donald Trump.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was as bloody and bruising as the original.
The Pittsburgh Penguins want to make deals, but what trade can they actually pull off given their roster and contract situations?
There's sure to be change at the top of the US LBM Coaches Poll with two top 10 teams losing. Our projection for how things will shake out Sunday.
The Flyers are reportedly hearing trade calls for this defenseman.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is having a great sophomore season so far, but last night he was ejected from his team' s game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly was caught on camera screaming at one player and getting yelled at by another.
The tight end tied for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history during the Nov. 10 game against the Broncos
The No. 2-ranked Laurier Golden Hawks advanced to the Vanier Cup for the first time in 19 years after dismantling the No. 6 Bishop's Gaiters 48-24 in the Uteck Bowl on Saturday in Lennoxville, Que.The Golden Hawks last played in the Vanier Cup in 2005, capturing the title with a 24-23 victory over Saskatchewan.Laurier will play the No. 3-ranked Laval Rouge et Or, who held off the Regina Rams in the Mitchell Bowl Saturday night.WATCH | Laurier romps Bishop's:Fourth-year Golden Hawks quarterback T