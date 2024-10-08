Chiefs HC weighs in on team's win over Saints
Isaiah Simmons blocked a late field goal attempt that was run back for a touchdown late in the Giants' win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
As we begin to rightfully eulogize another Cleveland Browns season, make no mistake about what happened on the Lake Erie la
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix did something Russell Wilson never did last year, hollering back at Sean Payton as he erupted over his quarterback going off-script.
Jason went viral in January after ripping off his shirt and hopping into the crowd during the Chiefs playoff game in Buffalo
The longtime NFL coach started dating the 24-year-old former cheerleader after splitting from Linda Holliday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sunday's game served as yet another unneeded reminder for the Carolina Panthers of just how badly they botched the trade for Bryce Young in 2023 — and how far back it has set the franchise.
Why was there a weather delay in the Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to be their starter. With Justin Fields winning that role, could Pittsburgh trade its marquee offseason signing?
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is just 5 games into his rookie season, but he's already writing his name in the history books.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields paused, trying to think of the right words. When they didn't come, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shrugged his shoulders.
Bengals backup running back Chase Brown has scored three touchdowns in two weeks, and could be a low-cost addition to your fantasy roster.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane were among the NFL players injured in Week 5.
The Boston Bruins have announced their opening night roster.
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend for assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home, police said Monday.
The Browns seem willing to waste their season for their struggling quarterback.
The Montreal Canadiens were back in Brossard this morning to practice in readiness of their season opener and some cuts were made.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The defense wilted in the heat, the offense couldn't finish drives or protect the ball and the San Francisco 49ers blew another late lead to a division opponent in frustrating fashion.
With 28 cars involved in Sunday's "Big One" crash at Talladega, it earns the title of the largest NASCAR Cup Series crash by number of cars damaged in the sport's history.
Dak Prescott wasn't in top form throughout Sunday night against the Steelers, but the quarterback stepped up for the Cowboys when it mattered most.
Bye-week season continues for fantasy football managers. Get ahead of the pack with some early pickup suggestions for Week 6.