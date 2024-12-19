Chiefs' Hopkins set to square off against former team
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of the team's game against the Houston Texans, where Hopkins once played.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of the team's game against the Houston Texans, where Hopkins once played.
Kelce is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed to the practice squad of his new NFL team.
One thing is abundantly clear at this stage in the Chicago Bears' miserable 4-10 season, where they've lost eight games in a row. A despondent Caleb Williams should've listened to his dad's prescient candor. In case you forget what
Paul Coffey talks about his first conversation with Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and what he means to the team.
The NFL star quarterback is spreading Christmas cheer in the Chiefs' locker room
Aaron Rodgers was back on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Tuesday and ended his segment with another rant against sports media. Here's what he said.
Take another step toward a trip to the fantasy championship with Sal Vetri's favorite RB matchups in Week 16!
There was reportedly a closed-door meeting between the Rangers' players following their Sunday night loss to the Blues.
The fantasy football playoffs are here. Playing the right tight end could win your matchup. Here are some of the best TEs to start and sit in Week 16.
The NFL has reshuffled its Week 17 schedule by flexing out its "Sunday Night Football" game and setting up a Saturday tripleheader.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. Because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, the competition is fierce and changes are common. The post F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new appeared first on The Manual.
The British athlete won the 2024 Sports Personality of the Year award in the coolest custom Nike outfit - see photos
These are the seven events that make up the fall portion of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
Travis Hunter may now be a Heisman Trophy-winner, but for NFL Draft purposes, it feels like he's a curiosity. Will he play cornerback mainly? Will he be a mostly full-time wide receiver? Will he play a ton of defense with some offense sprinkled in? We know that he'
Yesterday members of the Montreal Canadiens' staff were spotted watching Ivan Demidov play in Russia and his coach said something interesting.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy never trailed and needed only 14 holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf in a made-for-TV exhibition Tuesday night that gave fans a chance to see PGA Tour and LIV stars together for the first time outside the majors.
This Bruins prospect is continuing to dominate.
Sal Vetri offers his favorite WR starts with favorable matchups in Week 16 to help get you to your fantasy championship.
The host also weighs in on final Tribal Council and that dramatic fire contest.