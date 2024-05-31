Chiefs, Including Harrison Butker, Celebrate Super Bowl Win at White House: 'Back to Back, I Kinda Like That'
Travis Kelce also jokingly took the podium during Biden's remarks
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
The incident occurred in the middle of an on-air segment referencing Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship
The visit by the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday carries an underlying level of tension not often felt at championship celebrations at the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
The Dallas Stars lose defenseman Chris Tanev to a “lower body” injury which exposes a weakness for the team.
TORONTO — The Blue Jays will debut their new Toronto City Connect uniform on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers shook things up for Game 4 of the Western Conference final. Head coach Kris Knoblauch inserted defenceman Philip Broberg, winger Corey Perry and centre Ryan McLeod into the lineup with his team trailing the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven semifinal series Wednesday. David Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick were all healthy scratches. The 22-year-old Broberg registered two assists in 12 regular-season appearances with the Oilers sandwiched around
Before tackling the par-3 12th, Rachel Rohanna had other business to take care of.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Djokovic was jeered by some of the fans on Court Philippe Chatrier and he promptly won 13 of the next 16 games to claim a statement 6-4 6-1 6-2 win.
Would Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams make sense for the Toronto Raptors?
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Oakland A's closer Mason Miller is having one of the greatest stretches for a reliever in MLB history. Here's how good it is exactly.
Check out the results from the official UFC 302 fighter weigh-ins.
The AJGA event was a family affair.
HAMILTON — If golf was a game of who has the biggest gallery, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, and Rory McIlroy would be the runaway leaders at the RBC Canadian Open.