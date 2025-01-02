Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, Wife Tavia and Their 3 Lookalike Kids Ditch the Red for Beachy New Year's Eve Looks

Gracie Hunt, the eldest of the Hunt siblings, shared new photos of the family’s New Year’s Eve vacation

The Hunt family celebrated New Year's Eve away from the cold Kansas City weather.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and his family, including wife Tavia Shackles Hunt and their three kids — daughters Gracie and Ava and son Knobel — rang in 2025 together in chic tropical vacation style that surprisingly had not a hint of red for their football team.

In a photo posted by Gracie, 25 and the oldest of the Hunt siblings, on Jan. 1, each of the family members dressed to impress in beachy looks.

Clark went classic in a white blazer, patterned button-down, gray slacks and white slip-on shoes, while Tavia rocked a multicolor knit chevron-print dress with a low-cut neckline, teamed with elegant jewelry and gold heeled sandals.

Their children wore outfits suited to their personal styles. Gracie rocked a daring minidress with a sheer lace bodice and wedges. Ava, 19, teamed her nude suede wedges with a studded yellow tank top and miniskirt. Knobel, 22, took a style cue from his dad and wore a white shirt and pants with a beige blazer and slip-ons.

“2025 let’s goooo!! I’m so grateful for all of you & hope that this year is full of joy, love, & blessings. Happy New Year!” Gracie captioned the post, which also featured content of their beachy vacation, as well as a sweet snapshot of her sharing a New Year’s smooch with her boyfriend Cody Keith.

When it comes to fashion, the Hunts are dedicated to coordination.

Tavia, Gracie and Ava have all given fans a glimpse at what it’s like to dress up on game-days with plenty of Instagram photos showing how they glam up to represent the Chiefs in style.

On Dec. 25, the family of five celebrated Christmas at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA as they cheered on the Chiefs who played against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They all sported outfits in red and white as a nod to their team.

At the premiere of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, where Gracie and Tavia sported fiery mother-daughter dresses, the matriarch spoke with PEOPLE about their holiday traditions.

"We love to put on our pajamas and cozy up together and do marathons of Hallmark movies. We have lots of fun and we're looking forward to watching this one on repeat," Tavia said in reference to the new Chiefs-inspired movie, in which Gracie makes a cameo.

Previously speaking with KSHB, Tavia opened up about the close relationship she has with her kids. “I would say we are very, very close, and I mean we talk every day if we don’t see each other every single day,” she said. “I just think our faith, our values and our deep love for each other [tie us].”

