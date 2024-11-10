Chiefs players dress for fall in faux fur, puffer vests (and rep Cartoon Network)

The memo for the Chiefs’ game-day fits ahead of Sunday’s home showdown against the Denver Broncos must have been three words:

Comfy, cozy and cartoons.

Tight end Travis Kelce, in fact, went Grandpa chic in an oversized red cardigan that coordinated with girlfriend Taylor Swift’s red plaid ensemble. He paired the Mr. Rogers vibe with a retro-style Chiefs logo hat ($400, Overtime Sports).

Travis Kelce slouchy red sweater coordinated with the red game-day ensemble girlfriend Taylor Swift wore to the game.

Running back Samaje Perine powered up in one of the most memorable jackets of the season, arriving at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an officially licensed Cartoon Network hoodie.

It featured a slate of popular ‘90s characters on the front. Johnny Bravo. Powerpuff Girls. Dexter’s Laboratory. Cow and Chicken. It can be yours from Amazon for $30-$40.

Left tackle Wanya Morris strutted in a green faux fur jacket that appeared to be the Polar Fur Jacket ($128) from Mnml, an L.A. men’s streetwear brand. The relaxed fit coat with a contrasting lining has a webbing detail on the back attached with rivets.

Wanya Morris rocked some serious faux fur.

Safety Justin Reid wore a quilted, hooded vest by luxury goods brand Moncler, a brand founded in the French Alps. Pricey puffer vests from the fashion house range from about $500 to $1,600.

Safety Justin Reid in a puffer vest by luxury brand Moncler.

Patrick Mahomes wore a logo plaid, hooded overshirt with front snaps by Amiri ($1,250) as a jacket. The fashion brand, started by California designer Mike Amiri, is known for its leather jackets and broken-in flannels.

Patrick Mahomes wore an oversized Amiri logo flannel shirt as a jacket.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy wore a varsity track jacket by Casablanca ($908), highly detailed with a logo patch on the chest, knitted panels and a color-block design, with ribbed cuffs and hem to keep him warm.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy kept warm in an upscale varsity jacket by Casablanca.

Bad news for fans of running back Kareem Hunt’s wide-fit, Palm Angels Ultra Logo Over Tee ($385). It’s hard to find online.

Kareem Hunt in a Palm Angels logo T-shirt.

Fellow running back Carson Steele appears to be a Shein customer. His Manfinity Sporsity men’s Summer Digital Print V-neck T-shirt costs $7.87 on the popular shopping website.

Is running back Carson Steele a Shein customer?

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman proved, yet again, that wearing white after Labor Day is perfectly acceptable, especially if you’re a Super Bowl hero.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman wore optic white for the Denver game.

Teammate Harrison Butker apparently didn’t get the comfy memo. But then again, he’s always impeccably custom-suited up for business on game day.