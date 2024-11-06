Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on ankle injury: 'I'm able to move around'
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's looking forward to getting back to practice as he works through an ankle injury.
Aaron Rodgers was making his weekly appearance on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" when the Jets traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Steelers.
The Dallas Cowboys are not headed to the playoffs. So it’s time for Jones to make the one move that make sense. | Opinion
Baker Mayfield knew it the moment the referee said, "It is heads." That was the result of the pre-overtime coin toss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-24 win over his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Mayfield had called "tails." The quarterback threw his head back and winced,
It’s a long-awaited message from Patrick Mahomes. And now he has the guy to receive it.
Seriously. How many times is this going to happen? We've seen Jawaan Taylor not get whistled for false starts, and then have some weirdness with illegal fomations. And this time, in the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win on Monday over the T
The retired NFL star posted an excerpt from a Theodore Roosevelt speech on social media
Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury scare in the Chiefs' game vs. the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Here are the latest updates on Mahomes.
The altercation between Kelce and an unidentified fan took place just before the Ohio State-Penn State football game on Saturday, Nov. 2
We’re more than halfway through the fantasy season, and it’s still a wild fantasy landscape out there, with players vacillating between superstar and quiet on a weekly basis. That’s why I’ve gone through the trouble to give you the best sit/start options for players going into Week 10.
The Flyers have made a trade with the Oilers.
Marshon Lattimore, Za’Darius Smith, Mike Williams, Preston Smith and Tre’Davious White were sent to winning teams. Jonathan Mingo and Khalil Herbert are going to a place where they'll play more.
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward is starting to generate trade interest.
USA TODAY Sports lists five teams that improved their Super Bowl chances the most at the NFL trade deadline.
After the first College Football Playoff rankings, we determine which teams got the short end of the stick.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drama continued to encompass NASCAR ahead of its championship-deciding season finale as the sanctioning body issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams on Tuesday for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway.
Brian Thomas Jr. and Jameson Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football campaign.
The Bengals made their first move at the trade deadline, bolstering their depth by acquiring RB Khalil Herbert.
The Rams recorded seven sacks and a 103-yard interception return TD to finish as last week's No. 1 fantasy defense. Who will it be this time?
Blues forward Dylan Holloway was taken off the bench on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after he was hit by a puck in the neck area.