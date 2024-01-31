Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s interview on ESPN

If you’ve ever wondered where Chiefs players do interviews for national television shows, you got an answer on Wednesday.

It’s at the Chiefs practice facility.

We know this because tight end Travis Kelce joined “The Pat McAfee Show,” and a teammate interrupted the live interview on ESPN.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stuck his head in front of Kelce and waved. McAfee, the former Colts punter, joked that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was ready to beat up Mahomes.

That was a reference to the kerfuffle before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game when Tucker tried to get under the skin of Kelce and Mahomes.

Kelce then joked the Chiefs were ready to get payback on Tucker in the fourth quarter Sunday.

“Me and Patrick were on the sideline in the fourth quarter when Tucker had that chance to cut the lead to one score,” Kelce said. “If he would have missed the field goal, we were 100% getting a 15-yard flag.”

“Of course he made it,” Mahomes quipped. “Of course. He never lets us have any fun.”

Coach Andy Reid wouldn’t have been happy to see his stars running on the field if Tucker missed that kick, right? But this was a fun TV moment.