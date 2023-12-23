Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco set to return, and a wide receiver shuffle for KC vs. Raiders

Running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to return and the Chiefs’ will shuffle their wide receiver rotation for Monday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will miss the Christmas Day game.

Pacheco, who has missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury, leads the Chiefs with 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s playing time increased in Pacheco’s absence, and that should continue with McKinnon out.

With Toney down and Skyy Moore placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs could tighten their wide receiver rotation with rookie Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Richie James. Reid said earlier in the week that James would see more playing time.

Receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve with a thumb injury but was designated to return on Thursday and practiced with the club this past week.

Will he play Monday? “We’ll see,” Reid said.

Rookie wideout Justyn Ross also is back at practice and on the 53-man roster after sitting out on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. He hasn’t played since Week 7.

Smith will miss his third straight game. He was injured against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Rookie Wanya Morris has replaced Smith and held his own.

“You always wonder ... what he’s going to be like under the bright lights,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said. “I think he’s handled himself really wall, and that’s been fun to watch.”