Chiefs receiver MVS vows Kansas City offense will figure things out this season

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he has no doubt the team’s offense will be better over the final games of this season.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s not something that we are afraid of,” Valdes-Scantling said in front of his locker on Friday after practice. “I think once we get it figured out — and we will; obviously, we say that every week, and we’ve had our ups and downs — but once we get it figured out, man, it’s gonna be scary.”

Valdes-Scantling cited that KC’s defense has been playing “lights out.” Add that to potential offensive improvement, and the sixth-year pro sees better days ahead.

“We know what our standard is, and just trying to figure out how to get back to that,” Valdes-Scantling said of the offense. “So a lot of moving parts right now, but past that, obviously it’s frustrating that we aren’t scoring as many points as we have in the past. I think that’s just where we want to get back to.”

The Chiefs’ offensive numbers are down in nearly every statistical measure. The simplest way to look at things is that KC led the NFL by averaging 29.2 points per game a season ago. This year, the team is tied for 11th at 22.2.

Valdes-Scantling said he remains confident in his teammates. He reiterated Friday that this group of offensive players is basically the same that won a Super Bowl last season and also helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes to 5,250 passing yards and an MVP award.

“We had a couple of pieces change and brought some new guys in who are doing a great job, like 4 (Rashee Rice) over here,” Valdes-Scantling said. “So we’ve got all the pieces. We’ve just got to stay consistent and make sure the little details don’t become big problems.”

Valdes-Scantling hasn’t produced as much for the Chiefs this season, which includes limited numbers in recent weeks. He had 42 catches for 687 yards last season, with that production dropping to 20 receptions for 312 yards through 15 games in 2023. He also hasn’t had a reception over 21 yards since Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though Valdes-Scantling led the Chiefs receivers with 61 snaps in Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he was targeted just once.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said he needed to get Valdes-Scantling the ball more.

“There’s times when he’s open on the football field, and I can see it on tape,” Mahomes said. “I have to just find ways to get him the football.”

Valdes-Scantling said he still sees defenses honor his speed, saying opponents continue to play the Chiefs differently when he’s on the field.

“I’ve made a bunch of plays over the time of my career, so defenses are going to respect me as a player,” Valdes-Scantling said. “And obviously, (Patrick’s) the best quarterback in this game. So guys are gonna respect him, and they know what he can do with the ball in his hand.”

Overall, Valdes-Scantling liked what he saw from the team this week, saying the Chiefs had “high-effort, high-energy” practices.

“Cleaned up on some of the small details that we let slip through the cracks over the last few weeks,” Valdes-Scantling said, “and hopefully that translates to wins.”

Valdes-Scantling says in recent games, he believes the offense has “gotten a little lost in trying to do too much.”

He emphasized again, though, that the Chiefs have the players needed to make things right.

“You hear all this outside noise about who we aren’t. We know who we are in this building,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Man, we have so much talent and so much opportunity to just go out and continue to be ourselves.”