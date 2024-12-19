Chiefs' Reid says Mahomes 'most likely' will play Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes will "most likely" play Saturday against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed to the practice squad of his new NFL team.
One thing is abundantly clear at this stage in the Chicago Bears' miserable 4-10 season, where they've lost eight games in a row. A despondent Caleb Williams should've listened to his dad's prescient candor. In case you forget what
Aaron Rodgers was back on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Tuesday and ended his segment with another rant against sports media. Here's what he said.
Paul Coffey talks about his first conversation with Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and what he means to the team.
The NFL star quarterback is spreading Christmas cheer in the Chiefs' locker room
There was reportedly a closed-door meeting between the Rangers' players following their Sunday night loss to the Blues.
The fantasy football playoffs are here. Playing the right tight end could win your matchup. Here are some of the best TEs to start and sit in Week 16.
The NFL has reshuffled its Week 17 schedule by flexing out its "Sunday Night Football" game and setting up a Saturday tripleheader.
The NFL is coming down to the wire. This is where the power rankings look at this stage of the season.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield knows what's at stake for wide receiver Mike Evans this season.
Roster decisions can have big implications at this time of the fantasy football season, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking a chance on these players with outlooks that are more uncertain. Ride this wave of starts into the fantasy championship.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a pretty clever dig in at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson while talking about hi
F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. Because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, the competition is fierce and changes are common. The post F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new appeared first on The Manual.
We know that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are going to be all over NFL mock drafts ahead of 2025, but will there be other first-round QBs projected? Our latest NFL mock draft from Christian D'Andrea had three taken -- Ward, Sanders and
Sal Vetri offers his favorite WR starts with favorable matchups in Week 16 to help get you to your fantasy championship.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback and benching veteran Kirk Cousins as they fight for their first playoff berth since 2017.
Yesterday members of the Montreal Canadiens' staff were spotted watching Ivan Demidov play in Russia and his coach said something interesting.
You've heard of nice lists? This is the Bah! Humbug! List. This list is so much better. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Herbstreit are some of the honorees.