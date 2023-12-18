Chiefs’ scouting report: Raiders have been Jekyll and Hyde since loss to KC

Since their loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 26, the Raiders are averaging 31.5 points per game, have been shut out once and had their bye week.

That’s over a three-week span, which seems impossible.

But after losing 31-17 to the Chiefs in Week 12, the Raiders had their bye, then lost 3-0 to the Vikings at home. Las Vegas followed that up by crushing the Chargers 63-21 on “Thursday Night Football.”

As the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen noted, the Raiders’ 42-0 halftime lead against the Chargers set a record for the most first-half points scored by a team that had been shut out in its previous game.

The old record of 34 points was held by the 1927 Frankford Yellow Jackets, who had played a scoreless tie against the Dayton Triangles.

Here’s another statistical oddity about what the Raiders did.

Antonio Pierce of the @Raiders is the only NFL head coach in the Super Bowl era to have his team get shut out in a game and score 63+ points in a game at any point during his entire head coaching career.



He did it in back-to-back games within his first 6 games as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/UrmogWSoV8 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 15, 2023

What can the Chiefs expect from the Raiders when Las Vegas visits GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day? Here is a quick scouting report of the Raiders. Kickoff is at noon, and the game will air on KCTV (Ch. 5).

1. Jekyll and Hyde on offense

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Raiders had scored 46 points in their previous four games, then put up 42 in the first half against the Chargers.

After speculation last week that Jimmy Garoppolo might get another shot at the starting quarterback job, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdown passes against the Chargers, all in the first half.

O’Connell, a rookie, will get the start on Christmas at Arrowhead.

2. Jacobs’ status

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a big game against the Chiefs last month, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry, his best effort of the season.

Jacobs missed Thursday’s game because of a quadriceps injury, but unless he had a setback, he likely will play against the Chiefs. Center Andre James (ankle) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) didn’t practice last week and missed the Chargers game.

Those will be names to watch on the Raiders’ injury report this week.

3. Jakobi can catch and throw

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers and he also threw one. Meyers completed two passes in Thursday’s rout and had a 131.2 quarterback rating. Here is the TD throw to Davante Adams.

While Adams remains the Raiders’ top pass-catcher (84 catches, 968 yards, five touchdowns), Meyers has 59 receptions for 648 yards and seven TDs this season.

4. Turnover improvement

The Raiders made a giant leap in one NFL statistical category following Thursday: turnover differential. They were at minus-10 going into the game, which was tied for the worst in the league.

But Las Vegas recovered four Chargers fumbles and had a pick-six, so they’re now minus-5, per the Football Database. They are now tied for 22nd, and jumped ahead of the Chiefs who are 29th (minus-8).

5. Raiders’ scoring defense

The Raiders’ scoring defense ranks ninth in the NFL, allowing 20 points per game.

Las Vegas’ defense did a fair share of scoring on Thursday, reaching the end zone on a fumble return and that pick-six. Both plays were impressive in different ways. Take a look.

The big fella John Jenkins rumbles in for a TD!#LACvsLV on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ga7O4RMwdt pic.twitter.com/9Lqaw7ntlv — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2023

Any talk about the Raiders’ defense must include defensive end Maxx Crosby. He has 13 1/2 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss, all easily team-bests. Remarkably, Crosby has played 95% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps this season, which speaks to his high-energy style of play.