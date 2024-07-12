Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany announce they're expecting third child

The Kansas City Chiefs can expect another new fan soon.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced Friday in a video reel posted jointly to their Instagram pages that they are expecting their third child. In the announcement, Brittany wrote the caption: "Round three, here we come 🤍."

The post included a video in which Patrick and Brittany, both 28, are having a photo shoot with their two children, Sterling Skye (born 2021) and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III (born 2022). In the video, Patrick and Brittany pose for photos and playfully chase and dance with their children. The Mahomeses are wearing all-white outfits and holding ultrasound photos. The soundtrack to the video is “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

This marks the second significant trio that the Mahomeses are celebrating in the past year. In February, Patrick and the Chiefs toppled the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, giving Mahomes his third Lombardi Trophy, as well as his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes married Brittany (née Matthews), his high school sweetheart, in March 2022. Brittany played soccer for University of Texas-Tyler and set single-season records as a senior with 40 points and 18 goals. Her career totals of 78 points, 31 goals, and 111 shots on goal are second in program history. She played in five games for the Icelandic soccer team UMF Afturelding and scored two goals before retiring.

The couple is also a part of the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current. Mahomes also has invested in the MLB's Kansas City Royals, MLS' Sporting Kansas City, and the Formula One team Alpine.

