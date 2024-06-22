Chiefs star Travis Kelce met with British royalty at Taylor Swift concert

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read

Over the last month, Travis Kelce has rubbed elbows with some of the most recognizable people in the world.

He was at minicamp with teammate Patrick Mahomes earlier this month. Those two joined their team at the White House and Kelce was singled out by President Joe Biden.

And, of course, he’s dating the planet’s biggest star: singer Taylor Swift.

While at Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, Kelce added another famous person to that list of people he’s been seen with in the past 30 days.

Kelce and Swift posed for a photo with Prince William, 42, and two of his children: Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

We know the Royals cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs, but maybe we can also add the British Royals to the Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs fans loved seeing Kelce meet with royalty while in London (and that he was wearing a USA Olympics cap).

Here is what was being said.

