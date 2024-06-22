Chiefs star Travis Kelce met with British royalty at Taylor Swift concert

Over the last month, Travis Kelce has rubbed elbows with some of the most recognizable people in the world.

He was at minicamp with teammate Patrick Mahomes earlier this month. Those two joined their team at the White House and Kelce was singled out by President Joe Biden.

And, of course, he’s dating the planet’s biggest star: singer Taylor Swift.

While at Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, Kelce added another famous person to that list of people he’s been seen with in the past 30 days.

Kelce and Swift posed for a photo with Prince William, 42, and two of his children: Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

We know the Royals cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs, but maybe we can also add the British Royals to the Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs fans loved seeing Kelce meet with royalty while in London (and that he was wearing a USA Olympics cap).

Here is what was being said.

Welp chiefs kingdom taking over one country at a time. I would put money prince William and kids chiefs fans. After meeting Travis. Taylor and Travis the true American royalty for real. You live to see it. #chiefskingdom — Derrick (@chiefsanddawgs) June 22, 2024

Plus with a picture that so represents them. She's is The Man stage outfit and Travis with his USA Olympic hat. Super chill . I'm speechless. — me llamo es... (@_DeeVee) June 22, 2024

Underrated comment! — Belle Anderson (@SurfBelle2) June 22, 2024

It’s hilarious and even better that Travis has the USA hat. — Lisa (@LongLiveLisa88) June 22, 2024

He is literally living a dream am so happy for him https://t.co/ezskxqflRA — Cynth dollar (@Cynthmills1) June 22, 2024

You show me this a year ago I wouldn't know where tf to start pic.twitter.com/6XCY1Sg547 — zach fulk (@zachfulk3) June 22, 2024