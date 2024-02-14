Chiefs Super Bowl rally gunfire marked Kansas City area’s 25th mass shooting in 5 years

The shooting at Kansas City’s Union Station Wednesday was the metro area’s 25th mass shooting in the past five years, and the second in 2024.

So far, one victim has been confirmed dead and as many as 15 more are injured, according to police. Two people are in custody.

Before Wednesday, Kansas City’s most recent mass shooting occurred less than a block away at the Crown Center shopping mall on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Six people were injured and no arrests have yet been made.

Information is still emerging about the total number of casualties from today’s shooting, which broke out following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade and rally at Union Station.

The Gun Violence Archive is a nonprofit organization that collects data on gun violence and mass shootings in the United States. The group defines a mass shooting as “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

Other research and advocacy groups that use this definition include Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Brady Campaign.

In January of 2020, a nightclub shooting killed one person other than the shooter and injured 15 more people in eastern Kansas City, making it the mass shooting with the highest number of victims over the past five years, according to Gun Violence Archive data. As new information emerges, today’s shooting may top those numbers.

The map below shows the metro’s 24 mass shootings in the past five years leading up to today.

