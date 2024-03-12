Chiefs’ Travis Kelce apparently made some new Hollywood friends at Oscars party

There was speculation that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might make an appearance at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, but he and girlfriend Taylor Swift didn’t attend.

Most chalked that up to Swift finishing her Eras Tour show on Friday night in Singapore and deciding not to make the long trip to Hollywood.

However, Kelce and Swift did travel back to the United States. While they were not at the Oscars, they did attend a swanky party afterward.

E News said the bash was hosted by Madonna at the home of her talent manager, Guy Oseary. Also at the party, E said, were Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.

To the dismay of Swift’s fans, the party had a no social-media policy, so there weren’t pictures of Kelce and Swift.

Billboard reported Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lenny Kravitz and Salma Hayek were also at the party.

Kelce and Swift apparently had a wonderful time.

“They were on the patio and in great moods. She had a very happy, giant smile,” a guest at the party told People magazine. “He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

Kelce’s new friends

It seems Kelce made a good impression on some Hollywood folks.

Eagle-eye sleuths on social media deduced that Chris Hemsworth followed Kelce on Instagram. Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies.

Chris Hemsworth following Travis Kelce was not on my 2024 bingo card https://t.co/c7WZE55giN — B2B Champs (@SwifTE87) March 11, 2024

Travis followed him back IM GONNA SCREAM https://t.co/YEwky8gol0 pic.twitter.com/zIqgtOIDuP — Tiffani (@TayvisDept) March 11, 2024

Another person on X noted that stylist Tracy Shapoff has followed Kelce on Instagram as well. The Chiefs star, who has branched out into movie producing, is getting to know Hollywood well.

And those are just the people we know that Kelce has befriended.