Chiefs’ Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice’s record for postseason receptions

Another week, another playoff record for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Entering Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Kelce was six receptions short of Jerry Rice’s career postseason record.

Rice, who was a star receiver on the 49ers dynasty of the 1980s, had 151 receptions in playoff games. Kelce came into Sunday’s game with 145 catches for his career, and he had three on the Chiefs’ first drive.

That drive ended with Kelce catching a 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown.

On the second drive, Kelce had two more receptions, including this diving grab.

Kelce set the record with just under 7 minutes to play in the first half when he caught an 8-yard pass from Mahomes.

Mahomes better protect himself out there! What a CATCH by Kelce tho. 87 came to play!!!



pic.twitter.com/m48KVYC6DQ — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 28, 2024

“Wow,” CBS Sports’ Tony Romo said. “That’s a record I never thought would be caught.”

Kelce also set a record with Mahomes a week earlier in Buffalo when they passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most postseason touchdowns for a duo in NFL history with 16.

“When you get close to Jerry Rice records, and you get close to Gronk records, you’re doing something right,” Kelce said Wednesday on his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce also set a record Sunday with his sixth touchdown reception in a championship game, CBS Sports said.